Pele death - news: World of football pays tribute to Brazil legend after his death at 82
The footballer died at a hospital in his home country
Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.
The Associated Press confirmed the news, saying: “Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82.”
Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions, as he helped Brazil to success at the 1958, 1962 and 1970 tournaments, also winning the Golden Ball for best player at the latter.
At the first of those, the then-17-year-old became the youngest player to appear at a men’s World Cup although his record was subsequently broken by Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside.
During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country, although that number is disputed given it included unofficial friendlies and tour matches.
Kylian Mbappé applauds life of ‘King’ Pele
“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING,” the French football star tweeted.
The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022
RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud
England star Marcus Rashford celebrates life of Pele
“Rest easy king,” the Manchester United star tweeted.
Chelsea star Raheem Sterling pays tribute to Pele
“RIP Legend,” the England player tweeted.
Pele’s daughter posts tribute to father
“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.
Pele’s Instagram urges people to ‘Love, love and love, forever'
“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever,” the caption reads.
Gary Lineker pays tribute to Pele
“Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele,” he tweeted.
