Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672344065

Pele death - news: World of football pays tribute to Brazil legend after his death at 82

The footballer died at a hospital in his home country

Graeme Massie
Thursday 29 December 2022 20:01
Comments

Related video: Pele admitted to hospital

Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.

The Associated Press confirmed the news, saying: “Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82.”

Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions, as he helped Brazil to success at the 1958, 1962 and 1970 tournaments, also winning the Golden Ball for best player at the latter.

At the first of those, the then-17-year-old became the youngest player to appear at a men’s World Cup although his record was subsequently broken by Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside.

During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country, although that number is disputed given it included unofficial friendlies and tour matches.

Recommended

1672343986

Kylian Mbappé applauds life of ‘King’ Pele

“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING,” the French football star tweeted.

Graeme Massie29 December 2022 19:59
1672343686

‘The king of football’: Pele tributes from Kylian Mbappe, Gary Lineker and more

The Brazil icon has passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with illness.

Jack Rathborn has the story.

‘The king of football’: Pele tributes from Kylian Mbappe, Gary Lineker and more

The Brazil icon has passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with illness

Graeme Massie29 December 2022 19:54
1672343386

England star Marcus Rashford celebrates life of Pele

“Rest easy king,” the Manchester United star tweeted.

Graeme Massie29 December 2022 19:49
1672343146

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling pays tribute to Pele

“RIP Legend,” the England player tweeted.

Graeme Massie29 December 2022 19:45
1672342966

Pele’s daughter posts tribute to father

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Graeme Massie29 December 2022 19:42
1672342726

Pele’s Instagram urges people to ‘Love, love and love, forever'

“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever,” the caption reads.

Graeme Massie29 December 2022 19:38
1672342366

Gary Lineker pays tribute to Pele

“Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele,” he tweeted.

Graeme Massie29 December 2022 19:32
1672341946

Pele: Brazil’s complete footballer who transcended the beautiful game

A three-time World Cup winner and scorer of hundreds of goals, Pele became a byword for ultimate sporting excellence during a glittering career that saw him lauded throughout the world.

Ivan Ponting has the details.

Pele: Brazil’s complete footballer who transcended the beautiful game

A three-time World Cup winner and scorer of hundreds of goals, Pele became a byword for ultimate sporting excellence during a glittering career that saw him lauded throughout the world

Graeme Massie29 December 2022 19:25
1672341346

Pele: Brazil football legend dies aged 82

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions.

Luke Baker has the story.

Brazil football legend Pele dies aged 82

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions

Graeme Massie29 December 2022 19:15
1672341041

Brazilian football legend Pelé dies aged 82

Brazilian football legend Pelé dies aged 82
Graeme Massie29 December 2022 19:10

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in