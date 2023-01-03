Pele funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to be buried after procession in Santos
Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, will be buried at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenical, a vertical cemetery in Santos, with only his family present
Tributes Pour In Across The Globe For World Cup Great ‘King’ Pele
Brazil football legend Pelé will be buried today after a procession of his coffin in Santos.
Pelé, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, was lying in state at the Santos stadium on Monday, where he played some of the best matches of his career. The three-time World Cup winner, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.
The Brazilian public was able to pay its final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket was carried through the streets of Santos and passed in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste. The coffin carrying the three-time world champion then left Albert Einstein hospital and was placed in the centre circle of the field.
He will be buried at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos, only in the presence of family today (Tuesday 3 January).
Fifa president suggests every country should name stadium after Pele
Fifa will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pele, its president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.
The Brazil great, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.
Infantino, who was in Brazil for Pele’s funeral in Sao Paulo, told local reporters: “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele.”
In April 2021 Rio de Janeiro abandoned plans to name the famous Maracana Stadium after Pele after it was vetoed by the state governor.
Pele’s coffin was placed inside the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos on Monday, the home ground of the club where he spent virtually his entire career.
Infantino released a statement on the day of Pele’s death which began: “For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pele.”
He described Pele as an “exemplary sportsman” and added: “Pele had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped.
“His life is about more than football. He changed perceptions for the better in Brazil, in South America and across the world. His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.”
Pele: Brazil football legend to be buried today
Summary
Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday.
The Brazilian great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was 82.
His coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals. Mourners walked past his casket in the midfield area of the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated there Tuesday morning before his burial at a nearby cemetery.
Vila Belmiro was decorated with Brazilian flags and No 10 shirts that became popular after Pelé started wearing them for Santos and Brazil. The stands were filling up with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players — Neymar and Ronaldo among them — from around the world as loudspeakers played a song named “Eu sou Pelé” (“I am Pelé”) that was recorded by the Brazilian himself.
Fans arrived early to honor, Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento. Among them was Fifa President Gianni Infantino, who told journalists that every country should name a stadium after Pele.
“I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles,” Infantino said. “As Fifa, we will pay a tribute to the ‘King’ and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence.”
Mourners attend Pele’s wake
A mourner is pictured inside the stadium of Pele’s former club Santos’ as he lays in state on the pitch before his funeral:
Pele: Football’s Elvis Presley who achieved immortality amid controversy
When it comes to properly appreciating a figure as mythic as Pele, the reality of their career can get lost amid the reverence over time, so it is worth recalling something actually said about him on one of the days he played. This was to be one of his greatest days.
In the hours before the 1970 World Cup final, Tarcisio Burgnich – about as grizzled an Italian defender as they come – kept repeating one phrase to himself.
“He’s flesh and blood, just like me.”
He’s flesh and blood, just like me.
“I was wrong,” Burgnich later said. Pele had that day made himself immortal.
Pele: Football’s Elvis Presley who achieved immortality amid controversy
His brilliance helped him reach immense levels of fame but he leaves a complicated legacy
Fans emotional as they attend Pele’s wake
Fans of late Brazilian football legend Pele attend his wake in Santos, where a banner reads ‘Long Live the King’.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino among those at Pele’s funeral
Fifa president Gianni Infantino greets the son of Brazilian football legend Pele, Edinho, and Pele’s wife, Marcia Aoki, during his wake in Santos.
Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium
Fans are arriving at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos after Pele’s coffin was brought onto the middle of the pitch, where he will lie in state for 24 hours. Pele’s wife, Marcia Aoki, is among those to arrive.
Fans pay last respects to Pele at Santos stadium
Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos. Pelé scored scored some of the best goals of his career at the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His funeral is scheduled start at 10 a.m. local time, and the burial will take place in a vertical cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.
Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé.One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.
“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”
Inside the Vila Belmiro, a large tent has been set to place Pelé’s coffin. After Pelé’s funeral, his casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.
AP
