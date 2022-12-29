‘The king of football’: Pele tributes from Kylian Mbappe, Gary Lineker and more

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pele has been described as “the king of football” and “footballing immortality” after the Brazil legend died at the age of 82.

Tributes immediately came in across social media, hailing his legacy both on and off the pitch after a glittering career which included three World Cups with the Selecao.

Former England forward Gary Lineker was among those to laud Pele’s impact, describing him as “the most divine of footballers”.

Lineker wrote: “Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to.

“Three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.”

While France striker Kylian Mbappe, who has publicly stated how the Brazilian greatly impacted his career, added: “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING.”

While another great centre forward, former Wales and Liverpool legend Ian Rush, described “a very sad day for football.”

He added: “[Pele was] an icon and a true great of the game who touched millions around the world with his football and personality will be remembered forever. Rest in peace, Pele. My thoughts are with his family.”

England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford wrote: “Rest easy king.” While England and Chelsea star Raheem Sterling added: “RIP Legend.”

Brazil legend Pele has died at the aged of 82 ( Associated Press)

Respect for Pele transcended rivalries, with Argentina’s Osvaldo Ardiles called him “the king of kings”.

The Tottenham legend added: “Extraordinary player. Unique. 3 times World Cup winner, more than a thousand goals. My idol when young. He made football the beautiful game and truly international. My time playing alongside him in Escape to Victory was a dream come true. RIP Pele.”

While England’s 1966 World Cup-winning hero Sir Geoff Hurst said: “I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside).

“For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.”

Santos, the club most synonymous with the Brazilian icon, posted a picture of a crown, with the caption “Eternal.”

After being described as “one of the greatest legends of the game,” Mesut Ozil stated that Pele’s “legacy will live forever” and that “I’m sure ‘Heaven FC with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever.”

Iconic Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt shared a picture of the time he met Pele, adding: “Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele.”

Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown wrote: “Rest In Peace to a legend today we celebrate his legacy! Pelé’s spirit will live forever.”