Liveupdated1672634917

Pelé funeral - live: Brazil prepares to say final goodbye to legend

Pelé died last week after a long battle with colon cancer

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 02 January 2023 04:48
Tributes Pour In Across The Globe For World Cup Great ‘King’ Pele

Brazil will hold football great Pelég's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.

Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.

His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.

The coffin carrying the three-time World Cup champion will leave Albert Einstein hospital early Monday and will be placed in the centre circle of the field.

Visitation will be allowed from Monday 10am and will continue for the next 24 hours. He will be burried at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos, only in presence of family on Tuesday.

1672634917

Pele to be buried on ninth floor of cemetery - report

Pele will be buried tomorrow on the ninth floor of the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica cemetery in Santos, which was chosen by the football legend to be his final resting place, TheMirror reported.

The ninth floor is said to be an homage to his father, who always wore the number nine shirt as a player.

Although details regarding the ceremony remain unclear, his coffin will reportedly be golden in colour with several carvings and etchings of iconic Pele images on its sides.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar2 January 2023 04:48
1672634295

Pele’s burial to be held tomorrow

Pele’s burial will take place tomorrow at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos. Only family will attend, reports said.

The Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, in Santos, is a 14-storey tall and unique cemetery, occupying an area of 1.8 acres.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar2 January 2023 04:38
1672634261

Pele’s funeral to be held in hometown

The stadium where Brazilian football great Pele played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral today and tomorrow.

Santos said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.

The coffin carrying the World Cup champion will leave Albert Einstein hospital today and will be placed at the centre of the field. Visitors will be allowed to pay respect starting at 10am local time till the next day same time.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar2 January 2023 04:37
1672631266

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog tracking the football legend’s last journey.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar2 January 2023 03:47

