Pep Guardiola has plenty to ponder as City squander two-goal lead at Brentford

Pep Guardiola says he needs to think about the reasons why Manchester City are prone to throwing away leads after they shipped a two-goal advantage late on to 2-2 draw with Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium.

Phil Foden’s second half brace had City on course for a third successive Premier League win but Brentford’s Yoane Wissa pulled one back in the 82nd minute before skipper Christian Norgaard nodded in an added-time equaliser.

The draw adds to a string of similar collapses for Guardiola’s men this season, including their derby defeat to Manchester United where two late goals from a winning position saw them lose at home to Ruben Amorim’s men last month.

“I have to think about it,” Guardiola said when asked why City are dropping points from winning positions.

“We have the situation we have, I think it’s a little different to games like the United game but it’s true and I need to think about it.

“We were close and we had chances, we didn’t take the right decisions. At the end they put a lot in the box and he (Norgaard) was there.”

The Dane was unmarked in added time and managed to power his header past Stefan Ortega, who palmed the effort into the net.

Guardiola said that his side being inferior to Brentford from a physical point of view was a factor in them conceding the late goal.

He explained: “Between 2-1 and 2-2 it was good, we controlled but after that they put players in the box, they are stronger than us in that department and they equalised.

“They put six or seven in the box for crosses and (in that area) they are better. They are taller, they are stronger with the head.

“Of course we were tired but we couldn’t close the cross, our holding midfielders don’t have the skills to defend these type of balls because we have other types of players right now and we couldn’t defend that situation.”

Brentford’s fightback against the champions comes after their disappointing FA Cup exit to Sky Bet Championship strugglers Plymouth on Saturday.

“The whole performance – i’m extremely happy with that,” Bees boss Thomas Frank said.

“We went toe-for-toe with one of the best teams in the world who can produce unbelievable pieces of brilliance.

“It was a well-deserved point. We lacked cutting edge before the goal but we showed that in the last 10, where we showed a fantastic mentality.”