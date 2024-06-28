Phil Foden rejoins England squad ahead of Euro 2024 clash with Slovakia

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Phil Foden is rejoining the England squad in Germany after the birth of his third child.

The Manchester City winger returned to the United Kingdom for a flying visit but will return to Germany and should be in contention for the round of 16 tie against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Friday.

Foden, who also has a daughter, was present at the birth of his second son. The 24-year-old has started all three of England’s matches in Euro 2024 so far and could now keep his place for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, fellow England winger Anthony Gordon has a gash in his chin after falling of his bike during a ride around England’s Blankenhain training complex.

Defender Marc Guehi said: “The boys went out on a bike ride. I actually wasn’t there. I heard about it and I was actually talking to him, but not paying attention to him. Then he turned around and I saw that massive gash on his chin.

England forward Anthony Gordon is sporting a big cut on his chin after a bike accident ( PA Wire )

“But he’s OK, he’s OK but he just fell off his bike. It’s been a bit of a joke in camp but he’s doing well.”

Gordon was able to take part in team training on Thursday, when Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier worked away from the rest of the squad.