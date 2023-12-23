Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Home Park
Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Birmingham City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Birmingham City 1. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) header from very close range following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Bali Mumba.
Attempt blocked. Siriki Dembélé (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Birmingham City. Emmanuel Longelo replaces Lee Buchanan because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Lee Buchanan (Birmingham City).
First Half begins.
