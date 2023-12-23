Jump to content

Liveupdated1703344684

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Birmingham City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703344591

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

23 December 2023 15:16
1703344532

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Birmingham City 1. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) header from very close range following a corner.

23 December 2023 15:15
1703344507

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.

23 December 2023 15:15
1703344453

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Bali Mumba.

23 December 2023 15:14
1703344435

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

Attempt blocked. Siriki Dembélé (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

23 December 2023 15:13
1703344390

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 December 2023 15:13
1703344228

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

23 December 2023 15:10
1703344221

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

Substitution, Birmingham City. Emmanuel Longelo replaces Lee Buchanan because of an injury.

23 December 2023 15:10
1703343840

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

Delay in match because of an injury Lee Buchanan (Birmingham City).

23 December 2023 15:04
1703343637

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City

First Half begins.

23 December 2023 15:00

