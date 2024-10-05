Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Home Park
Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers
Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers
Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers
Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.
Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers
Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers
Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Blackburn Rovers 1. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Randell with a headed pass.
Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt blocked. Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Randell with a cross.
Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers
Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt missed. Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Hyam following a set piece situation.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments