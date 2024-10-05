Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 13:00 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.

5 October 2024 16:59

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.

5 October 2024 16:56

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers

Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

5 October 2024 16:56

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers

Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

5 October 2024 16:56

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers

Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 16:55

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers

Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

5 October 2024 16:54

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Blackburn Rovers 1. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Randell with a headed pass.

5 October 2024 16:53

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt blocked. Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Randell with a cross.

5 October 2024 16:52

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers

Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 16:52

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Hyam following a set piece situation.

5 October 2024 16:49

