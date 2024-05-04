Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1714829524

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714829400

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Hull City 0.

4 May 2024 14:30
1714829209

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Hull City 0.

4 May 2024 14:26
1714829084

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Attempt missed. Lewie Coyle (Hull City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

4 May 2024 14:24
1714828961

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.

4 May 2024 14:22
1714828701

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828449

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Adam Forshaw replaces Alfie Devine.

4 May 2024 14:14
1714828433

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Brendan Galloway replaces Bali Mumba.

4 May 2024 14:13
1714828377

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joe Edwards.

4 May 2024 14:12
1714828318

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Hull City).

4 May 2024 14:11
1714828265

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Lewis Gibson.

4 May 2024 14:11

