Liveupdated1723906985

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 13:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723906906

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Foul by Marvin Mehlem (Hull City).

17 August 2024 16:01
1723906867

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Second Half begins Plymouth Argyle 0, Hull City 0.

17 August 2024 16:01
1723905967

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Hull City 0.

17 August 2024 15:46
1723905955

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Attempt missed. Marvin Mehlem (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lewie Coyle.

17 August 2024 15:45
1723905880

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Foul by Marvin Mehlem (Hull City).

17 August 2024 15:44
1723905839

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Attempt missed. Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

17 August 2024 15:43
1723905737

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17 August 2024 15:42
1723905702

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Foul by Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle).

17 August 2024 15:41
1723905668

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box.

17 August 2024 15:41
1723905594

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City

Ryan Giles (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

17 August 2024 15:39

