Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Home Park
Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Hull City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Foul by Marvin Mehlem (Hull City).
Second Half begins Plymouth Argyle 0, Hull City 0.
First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Hull City 0.
Attempt missed. Marvin Mehlem (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lewie Coyle.
Foul by Marvin Mehlem (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box.
Ryan Giles (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
