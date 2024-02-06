Jump to content

Liveupdated1707249606

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 06 February 2024 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Leeds United in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707249568

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

Offside, Leeds United. Mateo Joseph is caught offside.

6 February 2024 19:59
1707249540

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

Glen Kamara (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 February 2024 19:59
1707249489

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sam Byram.

6 February 2024 19:58
1707249280

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Whittaker.

6 February 2024 19:54
1707249053

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

6 February 2024 19:50
1707248988

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

Hand ball by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).

6 February 2024 19:49
1707248907

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

Sam Byram (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 February 2024 19:48
1707248860

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

Offside, Leeds United. Mateo Joseph is caught offside.

6 February 2024 19:47
1707248738

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

First Half begins.

6 February 2024 19:45
1707245779

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

6 February 2024 18:56

