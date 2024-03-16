Jump to content

Liveupdated1710602644

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 March 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1710602547

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End

Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:22
1710602443

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Liam Millar (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

16 March 2024 15:20
1710602379

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End

Substitution, Preston North End. Layton Stewart replaces Brad Potts because of an injury.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602368

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602310

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End

Delay in match because of an injury Brad Potts (Preston North End).

16 March 2024 15:18
1710602273

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End

Will Keane (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16 March 2024 15:17
1710602255

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End

Julio Pleguezuelo (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:17
1710602187

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ali McCann.

16 March 2024 15:16
1710602148

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Jordan Storey (Preston North End) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross.

16 March 2024 15:15
1710602109

Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Lewis Gibson.

16 March 2024 15:15

