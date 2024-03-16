Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Home Park
Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Preston North End in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Liam Millar (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution, Preston North End. Layton Stewart replaces Brad Potts because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Brad Potts (Preston North End).
Will Keane (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Julio Pleguezuelo (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ali McCann.
Attempt saved. Jordan Storey (Preston North End) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Lewis Gibson.
