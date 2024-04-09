Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Attempt saved. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sinclair Armstrong.
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sinclair Armstrong replaces Paul Smyth.
Attempt blocked. Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Scarr.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
