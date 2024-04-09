Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712695267

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 09 April 2024 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712695217

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.

9 April 2024 21:40
1712695140

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.

9 April 2024 21:39
1712695136

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt saved. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

9 April 2024 21:38
1712695052

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

9 April 2024 21:37
1712695047

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9 April 2024 21:37
1712694982

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle).

9 April 2024 21:36
1712694947

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sinclair Armstrong.

9 April 2024 21:35
1712694899

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sinclair Armstrong replaces Paul Smyth.

9 April 2024 21:34
1712694793

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Scarr.

9 April 2024 21:33
1712694767

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

9 April 2024 21:32

