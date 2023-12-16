Jump to content

Liveupdated1702746723

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702746674

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Rotherham United 2.

16 December 2023 17:11
1702746658

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Rotherham United 2.

16 December 2023 17:10
1702746619

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United

Foul by Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle).

16 December 2023 17:10
1702746576

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United

Attempt saved. Sean Morrison (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cohen Bramall with a cross.

16 December 2023 17:09
1702746550

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United

Grant Hall (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 December 2023 17:09
1702746545

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United

Foul by Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle).

16 December 2023 17:09
1702746439

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Rotherham United 2. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

16 December 2023 17:07
1702746324

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.

16 December 2023 17:05
1702746302

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Randell with a cross following a corner.

16 December 2023 17:05
1702746286

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United

Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.

16 December 2023 17:04

