Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Home Park
Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Rotherham United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United
Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Rotherham United 2.
Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Rotherham United 2.
Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United
Foul by Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle).
Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United
Attempt saved. Sean Morrison (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cohen Bramall with a cross.
Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United
Grant Hall (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United
Foul by Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle).
Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Rotherham United 2. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.
Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United
Attempt missed. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Randell with a cross following a corner.
Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United
Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
