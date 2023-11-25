Jump to content

Liveupdated1700926563

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Sunderland in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700926509

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 15:35
1700926422

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Attempt missed. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross following a corner.

25 November 2023 15:33
1700926391

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jobe Bellingham.

25 November 2023 15:33
1700926390

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Houghton.

25 November 2023 15:33
1700926324

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Niall Huggins.

25 November 2023 15:32
1700926288

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 November 2023 15:31
1700926259

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).

25 November 2023 15:30
1700926226

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Lewis Gibson.

25 November 2023 15:30
1700926120

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Dan Ballard.

25 November 2023 15:28
1700926046

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 November 2023 15:27

