Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Home Park
Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Sunderland in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jobe Bellingham.
Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Houghton.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Niall Huggins.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Lewis Gibson.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Dan Ballard.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
