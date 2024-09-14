Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726329605

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 13:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Sunderland in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726329524

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Sunderland 2.

14 September 2024 16:58
1726329317

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Sunderland 2.

14 September 2024 16:55
1726329245

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14 September 2024 16:54
1726329215

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle).

14 September 2024 16:53
1726329088

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 September 2024 16:51
1726329035

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box.

14 September 2024 16:50
1726328944

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Sunderland 2. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

14 September 2024 16:49
1726328941

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Attempt saved. Kornél Szucs (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

14 September 2024 16:49
1726328868

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Anthony Patterson.

14 September 2024 16:47
1726328865

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland

Attempt saved. Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rami Al Hajj.

14 September 2024 16:47

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in