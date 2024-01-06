Jump to content

Liveupdated1704553205

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Home Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 06 January 2024 14:00
Comments
Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Sutton United in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United

First Half begins.

6 January 2024 14:59
Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

6 January 2024 14:15
Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

6 January 2024 14:00

