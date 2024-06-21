Poland v Austria LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Group D clash at Euro 2024

✕ Close England must address their issues after Denmark draw, says Gareth Southgate

Austria and Poland face off at Euro 2024 looking to boost their Group D hopes after opening-round defeats.

Ralf Rangnick’s side pushed France close in Dusseldorf, suffering a 1-0 defeat in a scrappy contest after Kylian Mbappe’s broken nose.

While Poland were undone late by Wout Weghorst and the Netherlands, despite grabbing the lead through Adam Buksa. Robert Lewandowski could return for Poland, with coach Michal Probierz maintaining “there is a big difference if you have best player in the world on the bench or you have him on the pitch.”

Austria captain Marcel Sabitzer is embracing the pressure from what he has defined as a must-win game: “If we follow our principles and are intense, and if we bring all that on the pitch, then we have a good chance of winning tomorrow.”

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Poland v Austria below - plus the updates from Slovakia v Ukraine in the early game: