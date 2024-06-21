Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Austria’s opening Euro 2024 fixture has become more notable for the injury to Kylian Mbappe than for the largely impressive performance Austria themselves showed, but they’ll need to do it all again and find a result this time when they face Poland.

The second round of games brings added pressure for those who failed to find victory first time out, as opportunities to reach the last 16 quickly feel as though they’re about to run out - though at least Ralf Rangnick’s side have the consolation of knowing their defeat was to Group D’s top seeds in France.

Poland were beaten by Netherlands and though it was a narrow scoreline in the end, a more clinical Oranje in the first half could have seen the Poles heavily swept aside.

This meeting between the two carries added weight given the knowledge that a single win could be enough to sneak through in third place; lose here though and it’s surely all over for Poland at least.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When do Poland play Austria?

The match is set for kick-off at 5pm BST on Friday 21 June at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast live on ITV and streamed on ITV X. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the team news?

Bartosz Salamon came off with a finger injury in the last game for Poland but they otherwise should be at full strenght - with the big positive for them being the return of record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, after he missed the defeat to Netherlands. He has been in training this week and looks primed to start, though whether he can play a full 90 minutes is to be determined.

Austria could field an unchanged XI given how well they played against France, and with the need for points after they suffered a narrow defeat. That means Florian Grillitsch starting in midfield again, Marcel Sabitzer in a somewhat free attacking role from the left and Michael Gregoritsch leading the attacking line.

Predicted line-ups

POL - Szczesny, Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior, Frankowski, Moder, Slisz, Zielinski, Zalewski, Buksa, Lewandowski

AUT - Pentz, Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene, Seiwald, Grillitsch, Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch

Odds

Poland 11/4

Draw 13/5

Austria 21/20

Prediction

Austria were largely excellent in their opener and look to have the technical ability to more than trouble Poland. If they can find a finishing touch this time, they’ll be able to take the points and leave the Poles in real trouble for qualification. Poland 1-2 Austria.

