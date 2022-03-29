✕ Close England football: Tough games will prepare team for tournaments, Southgate says

Follow all the action as Poland face Sweden for a place at the World Cup later this year.

Poland, who had initially been drawn to face Russia in the play-off semi-finals, received a bye into the final due to the continued invasion of Ukraine. Instead, Czesław Michniewicz’s side played Scotland in a warm-up friendly last week, with Krzysztof Piatek’s late penalty ensuring Poland of a 1-1 draw. The friendly was not without loss, though, as both Arkadiusz Milik and Bartosz Salamon picked up injuries and have since been ruled out of tonight’s match, although Robert Lewandowski is well-rested and ready to lead the line.

Sweden will be far wearier after being taken to extra-time in a tense play-off semi-final against the Czech Republic. Robin Quaison eventually ensured Janne Andersson’s side of a 1-0 victory to put the 2018 World Cup quarter-finalists within one win of reaching Qatar. They are further boosted by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had been serving a suspension but is now available again. Follow all the action live below: