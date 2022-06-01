Poland will host Wales in the first round of Nations League fixtures on Wednesday, but a story surrounding the summer transfer window has overshadowed proceedings.

At Poland’s pre-match press conference, Robert Lewandowski confirmed he wants to leave Bayern Munich despite being contracted until 2023, with the rumour mill suggesting that the striker could be heading to Barcelona this summer.

“My story at Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation,” Poland captain Lewandowski said. “Bayern is a serious club and I hope they will not keep me just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for all parties.”

The Poland team will hope that their star player is able to focus on the game at hand, in any case.

Here’s all you need to know about Poland vs Wales.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Wednesday 1 June.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be on free-to-air TV on S4C and will also be available to watch via subscription broadcaster Premier Sports 1.

Team news

Both sides have none of their major players injured, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Bale set to line up for their respective teams.

Predicted line-ups

Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszynski; Bielik; Zielinski, Goralski, Krychowiak, Szymanski; Lewandowski.

Wales: Hennessy; Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, N Williams; H Wilson; James, Bale.

Odds

Poland – 3/4

Draw – 12/5

Wales – 7/2

Prediction

The match should be a tight encounter but, with Lewandowski in fine form, Poland should be able to bag the home win. Poland 2-1 Wales.