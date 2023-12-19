Jump to content

Liveupdated1703022124

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vale Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 19 December 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Port Vale face Middlesbrough in the EFL cup.

Manchester United won this competition last season - known as the Carabao Cup since 2017 - but it remains Liverpool who have the most triumphs in history, with nine to their name, one ahead of Man City.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final will be held at Wembley on 25 February, 2024, marking the first chance for both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703022093

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Match ends, Port Vale 0, Middlesbrough 3.

19 December 2023 21:41
1703022079

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Second Half ends, Port Vale 0, Middlesbrough 3.

19 December 2023 21:41
1703021650

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Attempt missed. Alex Bangura (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

19 December 2023 21:34
1703021568

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19 December 2023 21:32
1703021414

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Ben Garrity.

19 December 2023 21:30
1703021364

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Attempt saved. Sam Silvera (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

19 December 2023 21:29
1703021351

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Law McCabe replaces Morgan Rogers because of an injury.

19 December 2023 21:29
1703021342

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

19 December 2023 21:29
1703021257

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

19 December 2023 21:27
1703021201

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Delay in match because of an injury Morgan Rogers (Middlesbrough).

19 December 2023 21:26

