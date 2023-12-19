Port Vale vs Middlesbrough LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Vale Park
Follow live coverage as Port Vale face Middlesbrough in the EFL cup.
Manchester United won this competition last season - known as the Carabao Cup since 2017 - but it remains Liverpool who have the most triumphs in history, with nine to their name, one ahead of Man City.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final will be held at Wembley on 25 February, 2024, marking the first chance for both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Match ends, Port Vale 0, Middlesbrough 3.
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Second Half ends, Port Vale 0, Middlesbrough 3.
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Attempt missed. Alex Bangura (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Ben Garrity.
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Attempt saved. Sam Silvera (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Law McCabe replaces Morgan Rogers because of an injury.
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Delay in match because of an injury Morgan Rogers (Middlesbrough).
