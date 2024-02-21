Porto vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Gunners travel to Portugal for the first leg of their last-16 tie against Porto
Arsenal hope to transfer their wonderful domestic form to the European stage this evening as they take on Porto in the Champions League last-16 first leg.
The Gunners get their campaign back underway with a trip to Portugal having won five successive matches following their winter break which Mikel Arteta says ‘refreshed’ the squad. In that run the Premier League team has scored 21 goals and have placed themselves as contenders to win the title.
Arteta has other goals too though and a strong showing in Europe is close to the top of his bucket list. Arsenal have reached the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time in seven years but face a difficult test against Porto.
Porto are third in Liga Portugal and finished second in Group H behind Barcelona with four wins from their six group games. They are unbeaten in their last three home matches against Arsenal and will feel confident about causing an upset tonight.
Porto vs Arsenal
Arsenal are bidding to end a record run of seven successive Champions League round of 16 defeats as they travel to the Estádio do Dragão to take on a Porto side who themselves have not progressed beyond this stage since 2020/21.
The Gunners, in their first Champions League campaign for seven seasons, lost in the last 16 in every campaign between 2010/11 and 2016/17, their last aggregate victory at this juncture coming at Porto’s expense in 2009/10.
Sergio Conceicao on facing Arsenal
The Porto head coach said: “Arsenal have players with great technique and talent, but we also have quality.
“They are a team who enjoy a lot of possession and know how to perform in the final third, and they will be very different to any side we face domestically.
“We have to be very competent in each phase of the match if we want to compete.”
How many Champions League places will the Premier League have next season?
Manchester United and Tottenham may need to rely on strong performances from respective rivals Manchester City and Arsenal in the Champions League if England is to earn an extra spot in next season’s revamped competition.
The Champions League is being expanded to a 36-team tournament from 2024/25 and two of the extra four places will be awarded to countries whose teams perform best in this season’s European competitions.
As confirmed by Uefa on their website on Tuesday, England currently sits third in the race, behind Italy and Germany, which would mean Serie A and the Bundesliga receive a fifth Champions League place next season.
Italy and Germany currently lead the way ahead of the new-look Champions League
Arteta on winning the Champions League
Mikel Arteta says winning the Champions League would be ‘incredible’ and to do so this year would be a dream as the final is being held in London at Wembley.
“It should be incredible to have that feeling to lift that cup, in London, the first of June. It is there,” said the Gunners boss.
“It is in our minds. It is a dream, but there are a lot of things you have to earn the right to do before that and tomorrow we have a big obstacle ahead of us. We are really looking forward to it.”
Arteta: Arsenal don’t have the experience but do have ‘full belief’
“We don’t have the experience, that’s the reality – 95 per cent of these players haven’t played this competition, they haven’t played the last 16.
“I haven’t (managed at this stage). But they have so much energy and enthusiasm to play well and that’s our desire and how we’re going to play the game.
“It’s great. We have earned the right to be here. It’s been seven years since we’ve been at the top table for these kind of matches and 14 years since we were able to go to the next stage.
“That’s the challenge. We know what is ahead of us, but we are very excited to face it and to go for it with full belief, that’s for sure.”
Progressing in Champions League is Arsenal’s ambition says Mikel Arteta
Arsenal will be firm favourites at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday night as Mikel Arteta looks to go further in the Champions League than he ever managed as a player at the club.
“They (the players) know that we have not been in the competition for seven years,” the Spaniard said.
“Obviously some of them were here and they know the story and they know that what happened in the past is irrelevant, it is the challenge and ambition that we have now to go through.”
Porto vs Arsenal prediction
Despite recent results not going their way against Porto an in-form Arsenal could well prove too much for their Portuguese opponents and take a healthy lead back to the Emirates.
Porto 1-3 Arsenal.
Porto vs Arsenal early team news
Porto have been dealt a major blow on the eve of their last-16 tie after striker Mehdi Taremi was ruled out due to an adductor injury suffered in training. The hosts will also be without Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano, while midfielder Stephen Eustaquio remains a doubt.
Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope to welcome back the quartet of Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira from injury with all four close to a return. Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber remain sidelined.
Predicted line-ups
Porto XI: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Sanchez; Pepe, Varela, Gonzalez, Galeno; Taremi, Evanilson.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
How to watch Porto vs Arsenal
Porto vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21 February at Estadio do Dragao Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also tune in via the Discovery+ app.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Porto vs Arsenal
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Arsenal get their European campaign back underway.
They travel to Portugal to face Porto in the last-16 and hope to continue a run of form that has seen them win five matches in a row scoring 21 goals in the process.
The Gunners have not won away at Porto in their last three attempts but Mikel Arteta believes that his young team could get the job done tonight.
We’ll have all the action, team news and updates throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to get off at 8pm.
