✕ Close Arteta backs his Arsenal side despite lack of UCL 'experience'

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal hope to transfer their wonderful domestic form to the European stage this evening as they take on Porto in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Gunners get their campaign back underway with a trip to Portugal having won five successive matches following their winter break which Mikel Arteta says ‘refreshed’ the squad. In that run the Premier League team has scored 21 goals and have placed themselves as contenders to win the title.

Arteta has other goals too though and a strong showing in Europe is close to the top of his bucket list. Arsenal have reached the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time in seven years but face a difficult test against Porto.

Porto are third in Liga Portugal and finished second in Group H behind Barcelona with four wins from their six group games. They are unbeaten in their last three home matches against Arsenal and will feel confident about causing an upset tonight.

Follow all the action from the Champions League tonight plus get the latest odds and tips right here: