Porto vs Arsenal predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Porto vs Arsenal predictions Porto/draw double chance – 6/5

Bukayo Saka to score or assist – 11/10

Evanilson over 0.5 shots on target – 1/1 with Sporting Index Everything has been going according to plan for Arsenal in the last month, and the in-form Gunners are expected to be able to transfer their electric domestic form to the Champions League when taking on Porto on Wednesday night (8pm, TNT Sports 1). The Gunners are odds-on with to win the first leg of the last 16 tie in Portugal as they chase what would be a sixth straight victory in all competitions. Mikel Arteta’s side have been red-hot going forward of late, thrashing Burnley 5-0 at the weekend to make it 21 goals scored across the last five games. Having maintained their Premier League title hopes, the next test is to overcome their woeful record in the Champions League round of 16. They’ve failed to go beyond this stage in each of their last seven attempts since beating Porto in the 2009/10 season.

The Portuguese’s record at this round isn’t much better, bowing out eight times in total, while they’ve lost seven out of eight Champions League knockout ties against English opposition. But Sergio Conceicao’s men are a tough nut to crack at the Estadio Do Dragao, tougher than the for this game suggest, and they may have enough about them to end Arsenal’s winning run. Porto to push Gunners hard like the Gunners’ chances of going deep into this year’s tournament and make them third favourites to win a first Champions League title on their return to the competition after seven years away. They made light work of the group stage, finishing top of their section with four wins from six games. Arteta’s men were ruthless in north London, dispatching PSV Eindhoven, Lens and Sevilla with relative ease with an average of four goals per game at the Emirates Stadium.

However, performances on the road were a little less convincing with Arsenal slipping to defeat at Lens and being held to a 1-1 draw in Eindhoven. It’s tough to argue that the Gunners have been a bit vulnerable on the road this season when they’ve won their last two away games 6-0 and 5-0 at West Ham and Burnley, but they’ve been frustrated by well-organised teams at times this season. Porto fit that bill. They have the second best defensive record in Portugal and have gone five home games without conceding in the lead up to this first leg. The Dragons' home record in the Champions League is decent with 11 wins in the last 20 games, including victories over Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk in this season’s group stage. That helped the Portuguese finish second in their group, behind Barcelona, who did win at the Estadio Do Dragao but were made to work for the victory.

Porto's chances of an upset haven't been helped by injuries to Zaidu Sanusi and star striker Mehdi Taremi, but Conceicao and the majority of his remaining players have enough European experience under their belt to cope without the duo. Arsenal's previous history at this stage of the competition probably doesn't count for a lot in the context of the tie, but we have seen this group find it tricky playing away in Europe, and not just this season. A strong Gunners team were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie last season and they return to Portugal without Gabriel Jesus, who was so important to them in the group stages and has an excellent Champions League record. Given Arsenal's recent form, it wouldn't be a surprise if they won on Wednesday. But winning on the road in the knockout stages of the Champions League is tough and it may pay to take the bigger price on Porto avoiding defeat in the double chance market.

No one has been involved in more Champions League goals this season than the seven managed by Bukayo Saka (three goals, four assists). Most firms have the Arsenal ace at odds-on to register his eighth European goal contribution. Saka has scored six goals in his last four appearances for Arsenal, bagging a brace at Burnley, while he's contributed to a goal in six of his last seven outings in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has hit double figures for both goals (15) and assists (12) this season and he's a big reason why Arsenal's attack has been so effective of late. Porto won't make it easy for Arsenal to maintain their record of scoring in 15 straight Champions League games, but if anyone can unlock the Portuguese's defence, it's Saka.

Porto's attack will miss the physical presence of Taremi should he have to sit out this game through injury, but they have a few other tricks up their sleeve. Pepe, not the 40-year-old ex-Real Madrid defender who now plays at Porto, but the tricky Brazilian, and Wenderson Galeno will test Arsenal's defence, but the main threat may come from Evanilson. Evanilson is enjoying an excellent season for Porto, netting 19 goals in all competitions, including four in the Champions League. He's been in decent scoring form of late, scoring five in his last six Portuguese league games. Having been a little erratic with his shooting earlier in the season, he's now finding the target more regularly and has had a shot find its mark in six of his last seven league outings. West Ham and Burnley barely laid a glove on Arsenal recently but Porto should stretch them more and Evanilson could lead the charge.

