Portsmouth vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Fratton Park
Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face Luton Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Portsmouth 0, Luton Town 0.
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Luton Town 0.
Matt Ritchie (Portsmouth).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Tahith Chong (Luton Town).
Foul by Matt Ritchie (Portsmouth).
Attempt blocked. Conor Shaughnessy (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Owen Moxon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Conor Shaughnessy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu replaces Shandon Baptiste.
