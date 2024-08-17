Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1723901407

Portsmouth vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Fratton Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 10:30
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face Luton Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723901363

Portsmouth vs Luton Town

Match ends, Portsmouth 0, Luton Town 0.

17 August 2024 14:29
1723901355

Portsmouth vs Luton Town

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Luton Town 0.

17 August 2024 14:29
1723901309

Portsmouth vs Luton Town

Matt Ritchie (Portsmouth).

17 August 2024 14:28
1723901053

Portsmouth vs Luton Town

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17 August 2024 14:24
1723900982

Portsmouth vs Luton Town

Delay in match because of an injury Tahith Chong (Luton Town).

17 August 2024 14:23
1723900904

Portsmouth vs Luton Town

Foul by Matt Ritchie (Portsmouth).

17 August 2024 14:21
1723900774

Portsmouth vs Luton Town

Attempt blocked. Conor Shaughnessy (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

17 August 2024 14:19
1723900731

Portsmouth vs Luton Town

Owen Moxon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

17 August 2024 14:18
1723900710

Portsmouth vs Luton Town

Conor Shaughnessy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17 August 2024 14:18
1723900682

Portsmouth vs Luton Town

Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu replaces Shandon Baptiste.

17 August 2024 14:18

