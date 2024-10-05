Portsmouth vs Oxford United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Fratton Park
Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face Oxford United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Regan Poole (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marlon Pack.
Substitution, Portsmouth. Paddy Lane replaces Elias Sørensen.
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
