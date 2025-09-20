Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Fratton Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 17:11 BST
Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Match ends, Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.

20 September 2025 16:56

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.

20 September 2025 16:53

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Regan Poole (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

20 September 2025 16:52

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Yan Valery.

20 September 2025 16:47

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Yan Valery.

20 September 2025 16:47

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

20 September 2025 16:46

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Iké Ugbo replaces Bailey Cadamarteri because of an injury.

20 September 2025 16:45

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20 September 2025 16:45

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Delay in match because of an injury Bailey Cadamarteri (Sheffield Wednesday).

20 September 2025 16:44

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Foul by Colby Bishop (Portsmouth).

20 September 2025 16:42

