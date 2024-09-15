Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Fratton Park
Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Portsmouth 0, West Bromwich Albion 3.
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 0, West Bromwich Albion 3.
Foul by Zak Swanson (Portsmouth).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Delay in match because of an injury Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Marlon Pack (Portsmouth).
Goal! Portsmouth 0, West Bromwich Albion 3. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Uros Racic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
