Liveupdated1726416364

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Fratton Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 15 September 2024 13:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726416236

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Match ends, Portsmouth 0, West Bromwich Albion 3.

15 September 2024 17:03
1726415941

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 0, West Bromwich Albion 3.

15 September 2024 16:59
1726415873

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Zak Swanson (Portsmouth).

15 September 2024 16:57
1726415814

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 September 2024 16:56
1726415774

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

15 September 2024 16:56
1726415761

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Delay in match because of an injury Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).

15 September 2024 16:56
1726415743

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Marlon Pack (Portsmouth).

15 September 2024 16:55
1726415662

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Goal! Portsmouth 0, West Bromwich Albion 3. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

15 September 2024 16:54
1726415576

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15 September 2024 16:52
1726415575

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Uros Racic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15 September 2024 16:52

