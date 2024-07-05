Portugal v France referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Michael Oliver?

Support truly

Michael Oliver will take charge of the quarter-final between Portugal and France at Euro 2024 tonight.

Oliver, aged 39, will lead a team that includes English officials Stuart Burt, Dan Cook and David Coote, as well as Polish official Szymon Marciniak, who refereed the 2023 Champions League final.

In 2010, Oliver became the youngest ever Premier League referee at the age of 25, and he is now among the country’s leading officials. He became a Fifa-listed referee in 2012, and has since officiated at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Domestically, Oliver has taken charge of several cup finals, including the FA Cup finals in both 2018 and 2021. In Europe, he has refereed in the latter stages of the Champions League, as well as in the 2022 Uefa Super Cup.

Oliver has officiated at three matches so far during Euro 2024, including Spain’s win over Croatia on matchday one. His most high-profile games so far came in the last-16 tie between Germany and Denmark, where he briefly stopped play due to a thunderstorm and awarded a controversial penalty to Germany, who went on to win the game 2-0.

See below for the officiating team in full for Portugal v France:

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Assistant Referees: Stuart Burt (ENG) and Dan Cook (ENG)

Video Assistant Referees: David Coote (ENG), Pol van Boekel (NED)

Fourth official: Szymon Marciniak( POL)

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage due to start at 7.20pm BST. The game can also be streamed live via the BBC iPlay and BBC Sport app and website.

