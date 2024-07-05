( REUTERS )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Euro 2024’s second quarter-final is another blockbuster tie which pits 2018 World Cup winners France against 2016 European Champions Portugal.

Didier Deschamps’ men have managed to reach the last-eight without scoring a goal from open play. Two own goals and a Kylian Mbappe penalty have been enough to get them through testing matches against Austria, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium. Their narrow win over Belgium in the last-16 lacked quality and excitement though the French will take heart from several missed opportunities and the fact Mbappe is due to rediscover his form since sustaining a broken nose.

In comparison, Portugal needed to come through a penalty shootout to defeat Slovenia in the round of 16. Roberto Martinez’s team struggled to create openings in their first knockout match with Cristiano Ronaldo in particular squandering good opportunities, including missing a penalty in extra-time.

The match will be a battle of generations with Mbappe taking on Ronaldo yet both sides will know improvements are needed if they hope to get the job done tonight.

Follow all the action from Portugal v France with our live blog below: