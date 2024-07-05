Portugal v France LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Euro 2024 quarter-final
Didier Deschamps men have yet to fire in the tournament but must now face a buoyant Portuguese side led by Cristiano Ronaldo
Louise Thomas
Editor
Euro 2024’s second quarter-final is another blockbuster tie which pits 2018 World Cup winners France against 2016 European Champions Portugal.
Didier Deschamps’ men have managed to reach the last-eight without scoring a goal from open play. Two own goals and a Kylian Mbappe penalty have been enough to get them through testing matches against Austria, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium. Their narrow win over Belgium in the last-16 lacked quality and excitement though the French will take heart from several missed opportunities and the fact Mbappe is due to rediscover his form since sustaining a broken nose.
In comparison, Portugal needed to come through a penalty shootout to defeat Slovenia in the round of 16. Roberto Martinez’s team struggled to create openings in their first knockout match with Cristiano Ronaldo in particular squandering good opportunities, including missing a penalty in extra-time.
The match will be a battle of generations with Mbappe taking on Ronaldo yet both sides will know improvements are needed if they hope to get the job done tonight.
Follow all the action from Portugal v France with our live blog below:
Head-to-head
Portugal and France have faced off a total of 28 times, with fixtures dating as far back as 1926. In fact, the two teams had met 16 times before their first competitive meeting – a 3-2 win for France at the semi-final stage of Euro 1984, with the winner coming courtesy of Michel Platini.
Their second competitive meeting came at the same stage of Euro 2000, and once again the French ran out as winners, this time due to a 117th-minute golden goal penalty from Zinedine Zidane.
The 2006 World Cup saw another semi-final meeting between these two sides, and once again France won – Zidane again, with another penalty to break Portuguese hearts.
Portugal were certainly due some revenge, and it eventually arrived at the final of Euro 2016, when a much-fancied France team lost 1-0 thanks to an extra-time winner from Eder.
If tonight’s game has anywhere near as much drama as their previous meetings, we’re in for a treat.
Cristiano Ronaldo opens up after hitting ‘rock bottom’ following penalty miss for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo hit “rock bottom” when Jan Oblak tipped an extra-time penalty onto the post, shattering both his and Portugal’s dreams in the moment.
The Portuguese captain was left tear-stained as his teammates rallied around him. The team scraped through on penalties, and on that occasion, Ronaldo did convert from the same spot he had failed to from just a quarter of an hour before hand.
“Even the strongest people have their [bad] days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most,” Ronaldo said afterwards, reported by the BBC.
Ronaldo opens up after hitting ‘rock bottom’ following penalty miss for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo had an emotional reaction when he missed a penalty against Slovenia at Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo is out of control and exposes Roberto Martinez’s familiar mistake
Roberto Martinez won an army of admirers for how he reintegrated Cristiano Ronaldo into his team following a woeful World Cup in Qatar.
But like many before him, Martinez has taken his eye off the ball and the megalomaniacal ego is now out of control, causing more harm than good to Portugal’s chances of a second European Championship crown.
Monday night in Frankfurt is when it hit home for Martinez. Bringing Ronaldo back in from the cold having been frozen out by predecessor Fernando Santos in Qatar for a comfortable, hassle-free Euro 2024qualification campaign, Ronaldo pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes in the opening two group stage matches.
Ronaldo is out of control and exposes Martinez’s familiar mistake
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty before achieving redemption in the penalty shoot out with the Selecao advancing to the last eight to face an out-of-form France side
Portugal v France team news
Taking a bit of a closer look at those team line-ups and Portugal have opted for an unchanged starting XI despite playing 120 minutes and a penalty shootout against Slovenia last time out.
Two changes for France, meanwhile. Eduardo Camavinga comes into midfield for the suspended Adrien Rabiot, while up top Randal Kolo Muani starts in place of Marcus Thuram.
Portugal v France team news
Here are the line-ups for tonight’s quarter-final:
Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha; Bernardo, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo
France XI: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernández; Tchouaméni, Kanté, Camavinga; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappé
Line-ups
Team news is imminent. Will Ronaldo keep his place? How will France utilise Mbappe?
We’ll find out soon...
The France lesson behind Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro 2024 hopes
Didier Deschamps needs a lone trophy to finish a unique grand slam. He has won the World Cup and the European Championships as a player, the World Cup as a manager. Euro 2024 may allow him to complete the set; he would have done so already but for Portugal and for a team that may have out-Deschampsed Deschamps.
In the eight years since Euro 2016, when Portugal won their only major trophy, against France in France, the Deschamps way has become more apparent: it isn’t necessary to excel in a group stage or to make statements with the quality of the football. Games can be won by moments, clean sheets, set pieces, unlikely figures.
The France lesson behind Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro 2024 hopes
This repeat of the 2016 European Championship final will be decided by the decisions of two managers seeking glory and redemption
France v Belgium player ratings as late Jan Vertonghen own goal settles tight Euro 2024 tie
France edged out Belgium to advance to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals as Jan Vertonghen’s late own goal settled a tight affair in Dusseldorf.
With Belgium sat deep, France struggled mightily to create clear chances despite controlling the contest, flashing a series of finishes wide and high but never looking particularly likely to break through.
But they finally struck five minutes from time, Randal Kolo Muanireleasing a shot at the end of a fluent passing move that took a healthy piece of Vertonghen’s knee to beat Koen Casteels in the Belgian goal.
Despite a French player still being yet to score from open play in Germany, Didier Deschamps’ side move on, while Belgium bow out after another major tournament disappointment.
But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:
France v Belgium player ratings as late own goal settles tight Euro 2024 tie
France 1-0 Belgium: France eventually found the goal they needed to edge out a resolute Belgium and reach the last eight
The piece of luck that sent dour France past Belgium and into Euro 2024 quarter-finals
The report from France’s last game...
Of course, it wasn’t pretty. Didier Deschamps won’t care. All that matters, the French coach would strenuously argue, is that they got there. That could be said about France’s winning goal and the very 1-0 last-16 winover Belgium it decided.
After 85 minutes of what had perhaps been the worst football in this tournament – outside, maybe, some of England’s games – substitute Randal Kolo Muani tried a speculative shot that was mishit off the ground and deflected off the unfortunate Jan Vertonghen and in.
The game maybe deserved that, but it’s arguable whether France did. An otherwise sensationally talented squad made their way into the quarter-finals by dour obduracy rather than any creativity or class. It may yet take them to ultimate victory, of course, but it doesn’t make much of it memorable. The most stirring moment of the game was a tackle by Theo Hernandez on Yannick Carrasco.
The piece of luck that sent dour France past Belgium and into Euros quarter-finals
France 1-0 Belgium: Jan Vertonghen diverted Randal Kolo Muani’s harmless shot into his own goal on an evening of fine margins
Jules Kounde’s stand against the rise of French nationalism is a piece of rare football bravery
It could be quipped that the game against Belgium actually had to end for a French player to do anything impressive, but this is too serious an issue. What’s more, before Jules Kounde spoke in the impressive way he did, the defender had already won man of the match in his country’s 1-0 over Belgium.
He had been superb in play. He then surpassed it with his words. Kounde was asked about the first round of the French legislative election results, which look set to bring the far-right National Rally into political influence. The 25-year-old had already posted some of his thoughts on social media, which could have been an excuse to deflect questions and point to those. Kounde wasn’t going for any of that. He feels this is too important.
“I was disappointed to see the direction France is taking, with strong support for a party against our values. The far-right party, National Rally, who are against freedom and are against our co-existence. That is my political position.”
Jules Kounde’s stand against the rise of French nationalism is rare football bravery
The defender denounced the emergence of the National Rally at the forefront of French politics in a truly courageous move when he knew the blowback would be fierce
