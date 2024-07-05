Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Spain beat Germany in a thrilling contest in Stuttgart that ended 2-1 after extra-time, thanks to a 119th-minute Mikel Merino header.

The first half was dominated by fouls and bookings more than free-flowing attacking football, with Kai Havertz scuffing the best chance of the half as Pedri was forced off due to injury and three players received yellow cards (with Toni Kroos somehow escaping one too).

But the second half was a far more exciting affair, not least after great work from Lamine Yamal set up Dani Olmo to sweep the ball past Manuel Neuer on 51 minutes. That goal injected life into the contest, with Germany growing into the game and both teams having chances.

The hosts looked like they were exiting the competition until Florian Wirtz crashed a half-volley against the post and into the Spanish net, and the so-called ‘real final’ was suddenly heading to extra-time.

Both sides traded blows in the last 30 minutes, with neither managing to gain the upper hand in attack, before Carvajal played a lovely switch across the pitch and the ball ended up with Olmo. He played an inviting cross to the near post and Merino was there to guide a lovely header home and take Spain to the semi-finals.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

SPAIN (4-3-3)

Unai Simon – 8

Collected crosses and balls into the box with plenty of assurance, and made two great saves. Couldn’t do anything for the goal.

Dani Carvajal – 7

Generally did well to neutralise the threat of Musiala down the left, and was an ever-present part of the Spanish attack too. Has created an interesting partnership with Lamine Yamal down the right, but his late sending off was silly.

Robin Le Normand – 6

Defended well and made some important clearances in the first half but had to be careful after an early booking, and he came off at the break.

Aymeric Laporte – 7

Another player who shows you can still be world class while playing in Saudi Arabia. Excellent passing, some important clearances and dovetailed brilliantly with both Le Normand and Nacho.

Laporte was unlucky to concede so late after a commanding performance ( Getty Images )

Marc Cucurella – 6

Was resolute in defence but didn’t enough in attack – an extra (viable) option for Williams could’ve been key to some attacks.

Pedri – N/A

It was evident that Germany were targeting him from early on, and unfortunately for the young Spaniard the effects of it showed quickly, as he was forced off within the first 10 minutes. A victim of his own quality and importance.

Pedri came off injured in the eighth minute of the match ( Getty Images )

Rodri – 7

The image of Musiala escaping his challenge may be a lasting one, but his constant breaking up of play and his ability to start and partake in attacks was on show all game once again in Stuttgart.

Fabian Ruiz – 7

One of the revelations of the tournament, and has worked brilliantly alongside Rodri. Perhaps not the archetypal Spanish midfielder, but his willingness to take risks in attack makes him an enjoyable watch, and his footwork was excellent.

Lamine Yamal – 7

A great assist made an otherwise fairly quiet night one to remember. Provided a constant threat down the wing and is key tp Spain’s general attacking play, but was maybe guilty of making the wrong decision on a couple of occasions. Probably being harsh considering his age!

Alvaro Morata – 6

Missed a huge chance shortly before Spain scored. Though his selfless running and general forward play is commendable, the Spanish journeyman remains an enigma at times – his career would be the envy of most, and yet it could’ve been so much more – and still can.

Morata missed a huge chance not long before Spain scored ( Getty Images )

Nico Williams – 7

Similar to Yamal in that his decision-making could use some work, but he’s a constant outlet and his willingness to run at defenders and help out in defence is commendable. Is still a raw talent, but what a future he has.

Substitutes:

Dani Olmo – 9

Was heading for the man of the match award before Wirtz’s equaliser. Gave Spain something different in attack, supporting the threat of the wingers and creating many of Spain’s best attacks. Took his goal very well and provided the assist for the winner.

Dani Olmo put in a man-of-the-match performance after coming on early ( Getty Images )

Nacho Fernandez – 7

A pivotal block to prevent a Havertz shot showed his defensive nous. Dealt with Fullkrug well once the Dortmund man came on, and wasn’t at fault for the equaliser.

Ferran Torres – 6

Could’ve done better on the counter but sacrificed himself for a yellow that was probably worth it. Should’ve done better with a chance to put the game away.

Mikel Oyarzabal – 6

Couldn’t really affect the game after coming on.

Mikel Merino – 7

Helped out in midfield but had struggled to impose himself on the match before scoring a brilliant winner.

Merino scored the winner on 119 minutes ( Getty Images )

Joselu – N/A

A great moment to see the journeyman come on in such an important game after seeing his season with Madrid, but wasn’t able to affect the game.

GERMANY (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer – 7

Couldn’t do a lot for the goal but overall made the saves required of him and commanded the box well.

Joshua Kimmich – 8

Managed to limit the threat of Nico Williams and was an ever-present threat in attack too, as illustrated by his late, clever assist for Wirtz.

Kimmich was brilliant at times ( Getty Images )

Antonio Rudiger – 6

An early yellow after diving into Olmo meant he had to be especially careful. Wasn’t at fault for the first goal, and was generally solid alongside Tah, but was in no man’s land for the cross for the second.

Jonathan Tah – 6

Would be harsh to blame the goal on either centre-half, though some will argue they should have seen the threat and closed it down. Was also generally solid alongside Rudiger.

David Raum – 6

Came off a little earlier than expected because of his earlier booking, but did well on the whole to contain the threat of Yamal and get forward to help in attack. Could argue he should’ve been tighter to Yamal for the goal though.

Emre Can – 6

Covered the ground and was a nuisance when Spain had possession, but wasn’t able to make a difference when his side had possession. Came off at half-time.

Toni Kroos – 6

A legend retires in the saddest way possible. Could easily have been sent off even before his booking, and though he dictated play when Germany had the ball, overall he was fairly absent and unable to really make his mark on the match.

Kroos got away with a few bad challenges on the day ( Getty Images )

Leroy Sane – 6

Was a threat down the right and managed to get behind Cucurella on occasion, but was ineffective when it mattered. Also subbed at the break.

Ilkay Gündoğan – 6

Was unlucky to be subbed before 60 minutes for Fullkrug, though he had been fairly inconspicuous throughout. Perhaps the victim of being played outside of his best position by Nagelsmann.

Jamal Musiala – 6

Was mainly kept quiet by Carvajal and Spain’s defensive efforts, though showed flashes of his brilliance and constantly occupied defenders. Admirable how he never shies away from attacking responsibility when Germany are struggling.

Kai Havertz – 6

Missed a host of good chances and though taking on that late chip was admirable, some may say that with a proper number nine – or more accomplished finisher – Germany may have won in 90 minutes.

Havertz was disappointing at times despite linking play well and providing a threat ( Getty Images )

Substitutes:

Robert Andrich – 6

An early booking meant he had to be careful, but he was useful in linking attack and defence once Spain went 1-0 up. Was also unlucky with a good long-range effort, but overall couldn’t impose himself on the game, and a cynic may saw he should’ve seen the run of Olmo for the goal.

Florian Wirtz – 8

The exclusion of Wirtz against Denmark worked in Germany’s favour, but tonight it did not. He was a constant threat down the middle and the right after coming on, and was so unlucky not to grab an assist. It wasn’t to matter though, as he scored a brilliant late equaliser.

Wirtz scored a brilliantly taken equaliser in the 89th minute ( Getty Images )

Niclas Fullkrug – 7

Was a real nuisance after coming on, occupying defenders and almost creating chances. Held up the ball well, and was so unlucky to hit the post when being pulled by Nacho.

Maximilian Mittelstädt – 6

Gave away an obvious foul on Torres and his reaction got him booked, ruling him out of the next round. Not sure what he was thinking, but he made up for it with a great late cross that ended in the equaliser.

Thomas Muller – 6

Got in behind the defence late to knock an effort past the post. Was a threat down the left, but couldn’t find that final bit of quality to create the chance.

Waldemar Anton – 6

Came on too late to affect the game but did his defensive duties when called upon.