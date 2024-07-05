( REUTERS )

The Euro 2024 quarter-finals kick off today with a highly-anticipated clash between two of the hottest teams at the tournament so far as Germany host Spain in Stuttgart.

The tournament hosts got their campaign going with a blistering 5-1 win over Scotland before impressing over the next two group games and fortuitously seeing off Denmark in the round of 16. Jamal Musiala has been electric and Toni Kroos is in fine form for his final competition before retirement.

Also in Germany’s favour is the fact they have won a knockout match in a major international competition for the first time since 2016 which is a clear sign that they mean business.

However, Spain have perhaps been the most complete side of the Euros so far having won all four of their games, netting nine goals in the process. They only goal they have conceded came in the last-16 win over Georgia where they bounced back from going behind to triumph 4-1.

Follow all the action from Spain v Germany with our live blog below: