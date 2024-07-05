Spain v Germany LIVE: Euro 2024 team news and updates from quarter-final in Stuttgart
These two teams have been the stand out sides of the tournament but who will triumph this afternoon?
The Euro 2024 quarter-finals kick off today with a highly-anticipated clash between two of the hottest teams at the tournament so far as Germany host Spain in Stuttgart.
The tournament hosts got their campaign going with a blistering 5-1 win over Scotland before impressing over the next two group games and fortuitously seeing off Denmark in the round of 16. Jamal Musiala has been electric and Toni Kroos is in fine form for his final competition before retirement.
Also in Germany’s favour is the fact they have won a knockout match in a major international competition for the first time since 2016 which is a clear sign that they mean business.
However, Spain have perhaps been the most complete side of the Euros so far having won all four of their games, netting nine goals in the process. They only goal they have conceded came in the last-16 win over Georgia where they bounced back from going behind to triumph 4-1.
Follow all the action from Spain v Germany with our live blog below:
Early team news
Spain rested a number of players for their final group game against Albania, having won their first two matches, but fielded a full-strength team against Georgia.
Germany will have Jonathan Tah back from suspension and he is expected to partner Antonio Rudiger.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match
When is it?
Spain vs Germany will kick off at 5pm BST at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on ITV1 with coverage starting at 4pm and the match can also be viewed live on the ITVX app and website.
Spain vs Germany
Spain have been the in-form side of Euro 2024, and will take on Germany in one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the tournament on Friday.
Germany started their European Championship with a dominant 5-1 victory over Scotland, and reached the quarter-finals with a straightforward win over Denmark.
But they have exceeded the expectations set in recent years having not won a knockout match in a major international competition beforehand since 2016, but will need everything to be in place against Spain.
La Roja have won all four of their games at Euro 2024 and netted nine goals in the process, only conceding their first goal of the tournament in the 4-1 round-of-16 win over Georgia.
Spain vs Germany
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build up and coverage of Spain vs Germany, one of the most highly-anticipated clashes of Euro 2024.
Spain have won every match at the tournament so far and only conceded one goal, in the quarter-final against Georgia, while Germany will have the support of the nation behind them.
