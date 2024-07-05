Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday as they look to book a place in their third semi-final under Gareth Southgate.

Despite being seconds from elimination last Sunday against Slovakia, the Three Lions squeezed into the last eight via a dramatic Jude Bellingham overhead kick and an extra-time Harry Kane header.

Improvement is expected and will be necessary, but for that to happen changes seem are needed, with some already forced on the manager after suspension to Marc Guehi.

On Saturday they will face a confident Switzerland side, fresh off the back of a convincing 2-0 win that knocked holders Italy out of the competition.

Below is all the team news as well as everything else you need to know ahead of the game:

England team news

The big news for England is that Jude Bellingham has avoided a suspension for the quarter-final, with the midfielder receiving a fine and a suspended ban for his gesture against Slovakia.

Regarding the decision, Uefa said that “said suspension is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period of one year starting from the date of the present decision.”

Marc Guehi is suspended meaning England’s back line will change for the first time at the tournament. Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa are the options, with the latter possibly first in line after an appearance already, albeit as sub at left-back.

However, England may need an alteration at left-back too after Kieran Trippier went off injured in the last game, with Luke Shaw not yet considered ready for action by the head coach. Gomez or Konsa can fill in there - but Kyle Walker shifting across and Trent Alexander-Arnold playing on the right is also a consideration if Trippier doesn’t return.

There have been rumours of England fielding a back three, with Bukayo Saka coming in at left wing-back, where he originally made his name at Arsenal.

There remain concerns over the best partner for Declan Rice in midfield, but it is likely that Kobbie Mainoo will start once more.

Switzerland team news

Switzerland strolled through against Italy with no further apparent injury concerns or bookings, with Silvan Widmer now back from a ban. Denis Zakaria still hasn’t played at the tournament as he nurses ongoing fitness issues.

Granit Xhaka had to have scans on an adductor injury, but he has been cleared to play.

The Swiss have played several different personnel throughout the tournament so far, though their 3-4-2-1-type formation has remained the same throughout. Dan Ndoye has popped up on at right-back and on both sides of the advanced midfield two, with Breel Embolo likely to lead the line and Ruben Vargas likely to start in an attacking role.

Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar will keep their places in defence, with Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka and Michel Aebischer probably making up the rest of the midfield.

Predicted lineups

England XI: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Konsa, Walker, Rice, Mainoo, Palmer, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Switzerland XI:- Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Vargas, Ndoye, Embolo

When is England vs Switzerland?

The quarter-final matches take place on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July, with England’s game with Switzerland on the latter at 5pm BST at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BBC One and can be streamed via the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here. Coverage starts at 4pm on BBC One and the iPlayer.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Prediction

Without a grand alteration of tempo or tactics it’s hard to see even individual moments overcoming how cohesive the Swiss have been, particularly in attack. England 1-2 Switzerland.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.