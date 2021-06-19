Germany welcome Portugal to the Allianz Arena in Munich at Euro 2020 on Saturday.

In their opening match, Hungary held reigning European champions Portugal for 83 minutes before Raphael Guerreiro’s deflected effort broke the deadlock.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored twice – the first from the penalty spot – to become the all-time leading scorer in the tournament with 11.

Meanwhile, Germany got their campaign off to a frustrating start as they lost to France 1-0 thanks to a Mats Hummels own goal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Allianz Arena.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 4pm BST. It can also be streamed online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Nuno Mendes is carrying a thigh issue and is the only injury worry for Fernando Santos. Danilo and William Carvalho are expected to retain their starting position in midfield despite an impressive cameo from Renato Sanches.

Matthias Ginter is a doubt after picking up a knock against France, while Leroy Sane could replace Kai Havertz in the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups:

Portugal: Patricio, Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Danilo, Carvalho, Bernardo, Fernandes, Jota, Ronaldo

Germany: Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Sane, Muller, Gnabry

Odds:

Portugal: 9/4

Draw: 23/10

Germany: 13/10

Prediction:

Both sides will be aiming to avoid defeat in what could be a cagey affair. A late goal could change everything, but I’m going to go with a draw. 1-1.