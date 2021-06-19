Portugal vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action live from the Allianz Arena as fates are potentially sealed in the ‘Group of Death’
Follow all the action as Portugal host Germany in Euro 2020’s Group F this afternoon.
The defending champions opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory against Hungary, however, that scoreline hardly told the full story of a match in which they struggled to break their opponents down. In fact, only a fortuitous deflection finally saw Raphael Guerreiro’s shot break the deadlock after 84 minutes, before Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the dying stages to become the top scorer in the tournament’s history.
Fernando Santos warned his squad that they cannot just rely on Ronaldo’s brilliance, and they will need to produce a better performance against Germany. Joachim Low’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat against France in their opening game and know another loss will seal their fate in the ‘Group of Death’. “We know pressure increases with a defeat,’ the outgoing head coach said. “We can deal with pressure. I have known pressure for 15 years in this job. There is not a situation I can’t deal with. We need a good result to keep in our hands the place in the last 16 but the pressure won’t suppress us.”
Follow all the action live below at the conclusion of Hungary vs France:
Euro 2020: Hungary 1-0 France
64 mins: I can’t stress enough how loud the Hungary fans are all around the Puskas Arena in Budapest. It’s sensational and the players are responding to it.
Griezmann and Mbappe exchange passes but then the Barcelona man plays a woeful cross out of play and Hungary can relax once more.
The crowd are starting to believe this may just be possible.
Euro 2020: Hungary 1-0 France
61 mins: Hungary refuse to sit back! Kleinheisler breaks from midfield and sends a low cross into the box which Varane has to deal with before Sallai gets a toe to it.
As soon as I said France look set to score, Hungary have answered back with some attacking play of their own. This is pulsating stuff.
Euro 2020: Hungary 1-0 France
59 mins: Here we go then. Rabiot is making way for Ousmane Dembele as Didier Deschamps looks to shake things up to get a reaction from his players.
Meanwhile, Kleinheisler continues to put out fires all over the pitch and send Hungary away on the front foot. Sallai eventually let’s fly from the edge of the box but he shanks it wildly all the way out for a throw-in.
France quickly move the ball to the other end of the pitch and find Dembele for the first time. He comes inside and then jinks back onto his right foot before rifling an effort past Gulacsi and onto the post!
Close.
Euro 2020: Hungary 1-0 France
56 mins: Fiola clips a ball forward towards substitute Nikolic but he pushes Kimpembe in the back during his pursuit of the ball. You do feel Hungary are trying to wind up the PSG centre-back, they’re prodding him at every possible opportunity.
Oh that’s very poor from Rabiot. His pass backwards rolls out of play and Hungary can move up the pitch. But France recover possession quickly and come forward once more.
This is a bit like the seventh round of a boxing fight where one fighter is losing on points but is wearing down his opponent. He may be behind on paper, but eventually you feel he will get the win.
Euro 2020: Hungary 1-0 France
53 mins: Pogba with a speculative effort from 25 yards out. The Manchester United man is falling as he strikes his shot and it’s always heading wide of the post. He bangs the floor in frustration but they are getting on top of Hungary again.
Botka goes in the book for a late challenge on Mbappe. Cynical. Don’t blame him one bit, though. It’s the only way to get close to the 22-year-old superstar.
Euro 2020: Hungary 1-0 France
51 mins: Good save! Pogba finds a bit of room wide on the right of the penalty area. He takes a touch and then fires in a venomous strike which Gulacsi flies across his goal to parry away.
Good start to the second half from France as Griezmann sends in a corner which is flicked on by Pogba but Hungary get it clear.
You feel a goal is coming for the world champions but you cannot fault the energy of Kleinheisler and Schafer. They have been so dogged.
Euro 2020: Hungary 1-0 France
48 mins: Hungary immediately into a solid defensive block as Pogba let’s the ball roll out of play after some poor control. It’s important for France that they don’t become rattled.
You do feel this is going to be a very long half for Hungary if they are going to hold on for this famous win.
Digne flicks the ball onto Mbappe who in turn tries to find Benzema but there’s too much on it and Gulacsi can claim.
Euro 2020: Hungary 1-0 France
46 mins: Here we go then! A fascinating second half in store.
Euro 2020: Hungary 1-0 France
Second half almost upon us. Can the French turn this around?
Have just seen a replay of Fiola’s celebration and there is a brilliant moment when he jumps into a cordoned off area and bangs the table of a reporter before screaming in her face. She is amusingly stunned before then giving Fiola a belated celebration. Amazing.
Euro 2020: Hungary 1-0 France
Just look what it means. Simply extraordinary moment for the Hungary players and fans.
