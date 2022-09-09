Premier League holds emergency meeting over whether to cancel weekend fixtures

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League is holding an emergency meeting at 11am on Friday morning to decide whether fixtures will go ahead this weekend or be postponed following the death of the Queen.

Several sporting events across the UK have already been cancelled or postponed as the nation begins a period of official mourning, ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral which is expected to be held on Monday 19 September. Friday’s play at both the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the Test match between England and South Africa at the Oval was suspended.

Manchester United’s European match with Real Sociedad and West Ham’s game against FCSB went ahead on Thursday evening after pre-match tributes. But the English Football League confirmed that Friday night’s Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday’s fixtures yet to be made.

The Premier League held discussions with the government’s department for digital, culture, media and sport on Friday morning alongside other major sporting bodies, who were told they can make their own decisions on whether to go ahead with events this weekend.

The Premier League and EFL are keen to align their stances before making an announcement, which is expected at around noon.