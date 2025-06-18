Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League have been released, with each club learning their opening matches as well as key dates across the upcoming season.

And while plenty of eyes will be on derbies, potential title deciders and relegation six-pointers, some clubs will also be evaluating the impact of the 2026 African Cup of Nations.

The next edition of tournament takes place between 21 December and 18 January 2026, with some key Premier League players potentially missing up to six league games depending on how far their nations progress, with Arsenal v Liverpool on 7 January likely to just one of the games affected.

Last year’s player of the season Mo Salah and new Manchester City signing Rayan Ait-Nouri are just a couple of names who stand to miss matches during the key winter period.

Below, The Independent takes a look at how each of the top clubs could be affected ahead of the tournament:

Liverpool

The most notable name travelling to Morocco for the tournament is Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who scored 29 goals and registered 18 assists as the Reds won a joint-record 20th English title last season.

Though he is currently the only player in the Liverpool squad who would be travelling to the tournament, he remains the club’s most important player and will be a big miss for Arne Slot’s side, especially in the potential title-decider against Arsenal on the weekend of 7 January.

Assuming that he would travel after the match against Brighton around 13 December, Salah could miss the following matches depending on how far Egypt advance:

Tottenham vs Liverpool - 20 December

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - 27 December

Liverpool vs Leeds United - 30 December

Fulham vs Liverpool - 3 January

Arsenal vs Liverpool - 7 January

Liverpool vs Burnley - 17 January

open image in gallery Mo Salah is the most high-profile name who'll be missing from several league matches ( Getty )

Arsenal

The Gunners are another side with just one African player in their squad, with midfielder Thomas Partey currently the only player who will miss matches in that period.

The Ghanaian could well leave the club in this summer window, though as it stands he could be set to miss the following matches:

Everton vs Arsenal - 20 December

Arsenal vs Brighton - 27 December

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - 30 December

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 3 January

Arsenal vs Liverpool - 7 January

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - 17 January

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side will be missing two players during Afcon, with recent signings Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri almost certain to be in the Egypt and Algeria squads.

Marmoush has managed to become a key first-team player since signing in January, while it is expected the Ait-Nouri will make the left-back position his own this season.

And the duo could be missing for big games against Chelsea and Manchester United depending on how far they progess.

Man City vs West Ham - 20 December

Nottingham Forest vs Man City - 27 December

Sunderland vs Man City- 30 December

Man City vs Chelsea - 3 January

Man City vs Brighton - 7 January

Man Utd vs Man City - 17 January

open image in gallery Rayan Ait-Nouri will be a Man City player next season ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Manchester United

As it stands, United will be one of the teams most affected by Afcon, with three players set to be absent due to the tournament.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana will start for Cameroon, and he could be joined by Bryan Mbeumo if the club get the deal for the Brentford forward over the line.

In defence, Noussair Mazraoui will be on duty with host country Morocco, while Amad Diallo will likely be part of the Ivory Coast squad for the competition.

The trio stand to miss the following matches:

Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 20 December

Man Utd vs Newcastle - 27 December

Man Utd vs Wolves - 30 December

Leeds vs Man Utd - 3 January

Burnley vs Man Utd - 7 January

Man Utd vs Man City - 17 January

Chelsea

Chelsea will be hoping that they are not too affected by Afcon, with the signing of Liam Delap meaning they will hopefully not have to rely on Nicolas Jackson as much this season.

The Senegalese striker impressed at points last season but also went for lengthy periods without scoring, and is expected to be second-choice behind Delap next season.

The 23-year-old would be set to miss the following matches:

Newcastle vs Chelsea - 20 December

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 27 December

Chelsea vs Bournemouth - 30 December

Man City vs Chelsea - 3 January

Fulham vs Chelsea - 7 January

Chelsea vs Brentford - 17 January

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs could be one of the teams most affected by Afcon, with two key midfield men missing – Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr.

The Mali and Senegal stars became regular features in the Spurs team under Ange Postecoglou and it’s assumed they will play regularly for new boss Thomas Frank too, though both could miss games against Liverpool and West Ham, among others:

Tottenham vs Liverpool - 20 December

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - 27 December

Brentford vs Tottenham - 30 December

Tottenham vs Sunderland - 3 January

Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 7 January

West Ham vs Tottenham - 17 January