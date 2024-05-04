Premier League Golden Boot standings – Haaland, Isak, Watkins and Palmer vying for crown
A tight race to be the top scorer in the English top flight could be run until the final day
Tight races at the top and bottom have defined this Premier League season but the battle for the Premier League’s Golden Boot is still also to be decided.
Awarded to the top scorer in the English top flight across the campaign, a number of players are still in the running to succeed Erling Haaland, who tallied a record 36 goals last season.
The Manchester City marksman is highly unlikely to get close to that mark but is still well-placed as he bids to retain the prize.
But Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa are among those pushing Haaland, with a number of other players also in close attention with the season end drawing near.
Here’s how the top scorer standings sit:
25 goals: Erling Halaand (Manchester City)
20 goals: Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
19 goals: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
18 goals: Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)
17 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
16 goals: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
Which players have won the Golden Boot in the past?
|Season
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1992/93
|Teddy Sheringham
|NFO/TOT
|22*
|1993/94
|Andrew Cole
|NEW
|34*
|1994/95
|Alan Shearer
|BLA
|34*
|1995/96
|Alan Shearer
|BLA
|31
|1996/97
|Alan Shearer
|NEW
|25
|1997/98
|Dion Dublin/Michael Owen/Chris Sutton
|COV/LIV/BLA
|18
|1998/99
|Michael Owen/Dwight Yorke/Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|LIV/MUN/LEE
|18
|1999/00
|Kevin Phillips
|SUN
|30
|2000/01
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|CHE
|23
|2001/02
|Thierry Henry
|ARS
|24
|2002/03
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|MUN
|25
|2003/04
|Thierry Henry
|ARS
|30
|2004/05
|Thierry Henry
|ARS
|25
|2005/06
|Thierry Henry
|ARS
|27
|2006/07
|Didier Drogba
|CHE
|20
|2007/08
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|MUN
|31
|2008/09
|Nicolas Anelka
|CHE
|19
|2009/10
|Didier Drogba
|CHE
|29
|2010/11
|Carlos Tevez/Dimitar Berbatov
|MCI/MUN
|20
|2011/12
|Robin van Persie
|ARS
|30
|2012/13
|Robin van Persie
|MUN
|26
|2013/14
|Luis Suarez
|LIV
|31
|2014/15
|Sergio Aguero
|MCI
|26
|2015/16
|Harry Kane
|TOT
|25
|2016/17
|Harry Kane
|TOT
|29
|2017/18
|Mohamed Salah
|LIV
|32
|2018/19
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/Sadio Mane/Mohamed Salah
|ARS/LIV/LIV
|22
|2019/20
|Jamie Vardy
|LEI
|23
|2020/21
|Harry Kane
|TOT
|23
|2021/22
|Mohamed Salah/Son Heung-min
|LIV/TOT
|23
|2022/23
|Erling Haaland
|MCI
|36
