Premier League Golden Boot standings – Haaland, Isak, Watkins and Palmer vying for crown

A tight race to be the top scorer in the English top flight could be run until the final day

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 04 May 2024 19:54
Comments
Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer are among those vying to win the Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer are among those vying to win the Premier League Golden Boot (Getty Images/Fotor)

Tight races at the top and bottom have defined this Premier League season but the battle for the Premier League’s Golden Boot is still also to be decided.

Awarded to the top scorer in the English top flight across the campaign, a number of players are still in the running to succeed Erling Haaland, who tallied a record 36 goals last season.

The Manchester City marksman is highly unlikely to get close to that mark but is still well-placed as he bids to retain the prize.

But Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa are among those pushing Haaland, with a number of other players also in close attention with the season end drawing near.

Here’s how the top scorer standings sit:

25 goals: Erling Halaand (Manchester City)

20 goals: Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

19 goals: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

18 goals: Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

17 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

16 goals: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Which players have won the Golden Boot in the past?

SeasonPlayerClubGoals
1992/93Teddy SheringhamNFO/TOT22*
1993/94Andrew ColeNEW34*
1994/95Alan ShearerBLA34*
1995/96Alan ShearerBLA31
1996/97Alan ShearerNEW25
1997/98Dion Dublin/Michael Owen/Chris SuttonCOV/LIV/BLA18
1998/99Michael Owen/Dwight Yorke/Jimmy Floyd HasselbainkLIV/MUN/LEE18
1999/00Kevin PhillipsSUN30
2000/01Jimmy Floyd HasselbainkCHE23
2001/02Thierry HenryARS24
2002/03Ruud van NistelrooyMUN25
2003/04Thierry HenryARS30
2004/05Thierry HenryARS25
2005/06Thierry HenryARS27
2006/07Didier DrogbaCHE20
2007/08Cristiano RonaldoMUN31
2008/09Nicolas AnelkaCHE19
2009/10Didier DrogbaCHE29
2010/11Carlos Tevez/Dimitar BerbatovMCI/MUN20
2011/12Robin van PersieARS30
2012/13Robin van PersieMUN26
2013/14Luis SuarezLIV31
2014/15Sergio AgueroMCI26
2015/16Harry KaneTOT25
2016/17Harry KaneTOT29
2017/18Mohamed SalahLIV32
2018/19Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/Sadio Mane/Mohamed SalahARS/LIV/LIV22
2019/20Jamie VardyLEI23
2020/21Harry KaneTOT23
2021/22Mohamed Salah/Son Heung-minLIV/TOT23
2022/23Erling HaalandMCI36

