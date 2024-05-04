Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tight races at the top and bottom have defined this Premier League season but the battle for the Premier League’s Golden Boot is still also to be decided.

Awarded to the top scorer in the English top flight across the campaign, a number of players are still in the running to succeed Erling Haaland, who tallied a record 36 goals last season.

The Manchester City marksman is highly unlikely to get close to that mark but is still well-placed as he bids to retain the prize.

But Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa are among those pushing Haaland, with a number of other players also in close attention with the season end drawing near.

Here’s how the top scorer standings sit:

25 goals: Erling Halaand (Manchester City)

20 goals: Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

19 goals: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

18 goals: Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

17 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

16 goals: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Which players have won the Golden Boot in the past?