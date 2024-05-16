Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As well as a dramatic title race, the Premier League is heading for a frantic late scramble to decide the final European places this season - with several spots still up for grabs ahead of the final day

Aston Villa have secued the fourth Champions League place, in a stunning achievement for Unai Emery’s side. Tottenham Hotspur had hoped to challenge for that spot, but a poor run of form for Ange Postecoglou’s side has Spurs looking over their shoulders.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have suddenly dropped away in the race for sixth, as both Newcastle United and Chelsea enjoy resurgent ends to difficult campaigns. So, with a single game to go, here’s how the battle for the final European places is shaping up.

First of all, how many European places are there?

The Premier League had to settle for the usual four Champions League places after Serie A and the Bundesliga nabbed an extra fifth place, following changes to the competition’s format next season.

After that, fifth guarantees a place in the Europa League next season, while sixth gets you entry to the Europa Conference League. That’s after Liverpool (who have qualified for the Champions League) won the EFL Cup in February.

However, that could all change!

The winners of the FA Cup also qualify for the Europa League. If Manchester City (who have qualified for the Champions League) beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup final, then Europa League would go to sixth place, and seventh goes to Europa Conference League.

If Manchester United win the FA Cup and finish sixth, seventh still goes to Europa Conference League. But if Manchester United beat City, and finish outside the top six, then United would qualify for the Europa League and whoever finishes sixth would go to the Europa Conference League. So, who gets there?

5th: Tottenham

Points: 63 (played 37)

GD: +10

Remaining fixtures: Sheffield United (A)

After losing five of their last six games, Tottenham have missed out on fourth spot. Is fifth safe? Spurs need just one more more point to guarantee Europa League qualification,and face already relegated Sheffield United on the final day to get over the line. Chelsea are their closest challengers, still able to get to 63 points and with a superior goal difference.

Tottenham have lost four in a row for the first time in 20 years ( Getty Images )

6th: Chelsea

Points: 60 (played 37)

GD: +13

Remaining fixtures: Bournemouth (H)

The mood around Stamford Bridge has been transformed after four consecutive wins, which have reignited Chelsea’s chances of qualifying for Europe. The victory at Brighton has left Mauricio Pochettino’s men needing only a point against Bouremouth to make certain of sixth spot, while a win and Spurs defeat would allow them to leapfrog their London foes.

Cole Palmer set Chelsea on course for success at the Amex Stadium (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

7th: Newcastle

Points: 57 (played 37)

GD: +21

Remaining fixtures: Brentford (A)

A point at home to Brighton and defeat to Manchester United means Eddie Howe’s side can no longer finish fifth, while they will be reliant on Chelsea losing to snatch sixth. Despite the narrow loss at Old Trafford, Newcastle will remain ahead of their penultimate opponents provided they match or better their result on the final day, courtesy of a far superior goal difference.

Eddie Howe is hoping to steer Newcastle into Europe again ( Getty Images )

8th: Manchester United

Points: 57 (played 37)

GD: -3

Remaining fixtures: Brighton (A)

Manchester United will qualify for the Europa League if they win the FA Cup, but a much-needed win over Newcastle has preserved hope that Erik ten Hag’s side might yet pinch a spot via the league. While mathematically it is not impossible for the club to finish sixth, the size of the goal difference swing required to usurp Chelsea means Manchester United will almost certainly have to settle for seventh if they can best Newcastle’s result.