Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Premier League Golden Boot standings: Can anyone challenge Erling Haaland?

The striker is five goals clear of Cole Palmer ahead of the final day

Harry Latham-Coyle
Sunday 19 May 2024 12:45
Comments
Pep Guardiola offers advice to journalist after 'offensive' question

Erling Haaland is set to win a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot award as the title race goes down to the final day.

Manchester City will be champions for the fourth year in a row should they beat West Ham United at home, giving Haaland further incentive to bolster his tally.

Ahead of the final day, Haaland has scored 27 goals in just 30 Premier League appearances this season - putting the Norwegian five goals clear of his closest challenger, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is on 20 Premier League goals, while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke are on 19.

Haaland scored a record 36 goals in his debut Premier League campaign last season. In total, Erling Haaland has scored 63 goals in his first 65 Premier League games - the most of any player in his first two seasons in the division.

And barring a remarkable haul of goals elsewhere, a second Premier League Golden Boot award is set to Haaland’s as well.

Recommended

Here’s how the top scorer standings sit:

27 goals: Erling Halaand (Manchester City)

22 goals: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

20 goals: Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

19 goals: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

18 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

17 goals: Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Phil Foden (Manchester City)

16 goals: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Which players have won the Golden Boot in the past?

SeasonPlayerClubGoals
1992/93Teddy SheringhamNFO/TOT22*
1993/94Andrew ColeNEW34*
1994/95Alan ShearerBLA34*
1995/96Alan ShearerBLA31
1996/97Alan ShearerNEW25
1997/98Dion Dublin/Michael Owen/Chris SuttonCOV/LIV/BLA18
1998/99Michael Owen/Dwight Yorke/Jimmy Floyd HasselbainkLIV/MUN/LEE18
1999/00Kevin PhillipsSUN30
2000/01Jimmy Floyd HasselbainkCHE23
2001/02Thierry HenryARS24
2002/03Ruud van NistelrooyMUN25
2003/04Thierry HenryARS30
2004/05Thierry HenryARS25
2005/06Thierry HenryARS27
2006/07Didier DrogbaCHE20
2007/08Cristiano RonaldoMUN31
2008/09Nicolas AnelkaCHE19
2009/10Didier DrogbaCHE29
2010/11Carlos Tevez/Dimitar BerbatovMCI/MUN20
2011/12Robin van PersieARS30
2012/13Robin van PersieMUN26
2013/14Luis SuarezLIV31
2014/15Sergio AgueroMCI26
2015/16Harry KaneTOT25
2016/17Harry KaneTOT29
2017/18Mohamed SalahLIV32
2018/19Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/Sadio Mane/Mohamed SalahARS/LIV/LIV22
2019/20Jamie VardyLEI23
2020/21Harry KaneTOT23
2021/22Mohamed Salah/Son Heung-minLIV/TOT23
2022/23Erling HaalandMCI36

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in