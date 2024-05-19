Premier League Golden Boot standings: Can anyone challenge Erling Haaland?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Erling Haaland is set to win a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot award as the title race goes down to the final day.

Manchester City will be champions for the fourth year in a row should they beat West Ham United at home, giving Haaland further incentive to bolster his tally.

Ahead of the final day, Haaland has scored 27 goals in just 30 Premier League appearances this season - putting the Norwegian five goals clear of his closest challenger, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is on 20 Premier League goals, while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke are on 19.

Haaland scored a record 36 goals in his debut Premier League campaign last season. In total, Erling Haaland has scored 63 goals in his first 65 Premier League games - the most of any player in his first two seasons in the division.

And barring a remarkable haul of goals elsewhere, a second Premier League Golden Boot award is set to Haaland’s as well.

Here’s how the top scorer standings sit:

27 goals: Erling Halaand (Manchester City)

22 goals: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

20 goals: Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

19 goals: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

18 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

17 goals: Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Phil Foden (Manchester City)

16 goals: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Which players have won the Golden Boot in the past?