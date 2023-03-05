Jump to content

Rampant Liverpool smash seven past rivals Man United in Anfield humiliation

Mohamed Salah scored twice as he became the Reds record Premier League scorer.

Carl Markham
Sunday 05 March 2023 18:38
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side’s sixth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday March 5, 2023.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side’s sixth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday March 5, 2023.
(PA Wire)

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s record Premier League scorer as they put the boot into Manchester United’s chances of joining the title race with a humiliating and historic 7-0 mauling at Anfield.

The future of the Reds’ forward line paved the way as Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo scored twice to demolish their arch-rivals with a result which was the largest victory in the fixture’s 211-match history.

Three of their goals came in a seven-minute spell either side of half-time which left the visitors, who have not won on this ground since Jurgen Klopp’s first encounter with them in January 2016, reeling.

The soon-to-be the last man standing of Liverpool’s famed front three Salah then provided a timely reminder of the standards that pair have to meet with two goals of his own – either side of a Nunez header – to go past Robbie Fowler as the club’s record Premier League scorer with his 128th and 129th goals.

Substitute Roberto Firmino, who on Friday told the club he would not be seeking a contract extension and would end his eight-year stay in the summer, applied the finishing touches with the seventh.

More to follow

