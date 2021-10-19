Premier League: 81% of players have received one Covid vaccine jab

Eighty one per cent of Premier League players have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the league said on Tuesday.

The Premier League also confirmed that 68 per cent of players had received both jabs and are fully vaccinated.

It is the first time the league have disclosed figures on vaccination rates following concerns that players had been resisting the vaccine.

A report in late September said there were only seven clubs where more than half the players were fully vaccinated.

England manager Gareth Southgate and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp have both recently urged players to get the jab, while the Premier League last month sent a letter to its clubs laying out plans to “reward” those teams with higher vaccination rates.

The Premier League had also stepped up its effort by supplying clubs with a video featuring the government’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, who addressed myths and misinformation about the vaccine.

In a statement, the Premier League said: “We can confirm today that 81 per cent of players have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose with 68 per cent now fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and player vaccination rates will be communicated at appropriate intervals in the future.”