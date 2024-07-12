Support truly

The Premier League is back for the 2024/25 season with Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United taking on Fulham in the opening fixture on Friday 16 August.

The champions Manchester City will begin their title defence in the headline match of the weekend when they travel to Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea for the Italian’s first game in charge since departing newly-promoted Leicester to succeed Mauricio Pochettino. The Foxes host the first Monday Night Football of the season when they welcome Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham on 18 August.

Fellow newcomers Ipswich Town host Liverpool in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off for Arne Slot’s first game in charge since Jurgen Klopp’s emotional exit.

Arsenal will hope to go one better this season after pushing Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race, with the Gunners hosting Wolves on Saturday 17 August.

Julen Lopetegui’s first game since replacing David Moyes is at the London Stadium when West Ham host Aston Villa, while another new coach, 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler, will become the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history when he takes his Brighton side to Everton.

The final day fixtures on May 18 see Arsenal host Newcastle and Manchester United head to Chelsea. Manchester City host Bournemouth and Liverpool are away to Brighton.

Manchester United are due to host traditional rivals Liverpool just two weeks into the new season on August 31, with the reverse fixture on January 4. The third round of the FA Cup takes place the following weekend, and there is no winter break this season.

The first Manchester derby of the campaign will be at the Etihad Stadium and is listed for December 14, although it will move to Sunday, December 15 once United’s Europa League fixtures are confirmed. City are due to head to Old Trafford on April 5.

Arsenal face an early fixture crunch. The Gunners will be away to rivals Tottenham on September 14, immediately after the first international break of the season, and a week later Mikel Arteta’s men will head north to face City.

Those fixtures come either side of the first round of Champions League group stage games.

The second north London derby at the Emirates Stadium is scheduled for January 14, while Arsenal are due to host City on February 1.

The last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park before Everton’s move to their new home at Bramley Moore Dock is due to be played on December 7, with the reverse fixture at Anfield a midweek match on April 2.

Villa are set to host local rivals Wolves on September 21, the weekend after their opening Champions League fixture.

Tottenham will be in Europa League action on either September 25 or 26, and then face a trip to Old Trafford to face United that weekend.

Premier League 2024/25 - opening weekend

Friday 16 August: Manchester United v Fulham, 8pm

Saturday 17 August: Ipswich Town v Liverpool, 12:30pm

Saturday 17 August: Arsenal v Wolverhampton, 3pm

Saturday 17 August: Everton v Brighton, 3pm

Saturday 17 August: Newcastle United v Southampton, 3pm

Saturday 17 August: Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth, 3pm

Saturday 17 August: West Ham United v Aston Villa, 5:30pm

Sunday 18 August: Brentford v Crystal Palace, 2pm

Sunday 18 August: Chelsea v Manchester City, 4:30pm

Monday 19 August: Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 8pm