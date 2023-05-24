When does the Premier League transfer window open and close this summer?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The end of the Premier League season brings about a change of pace and focus, a chance to rest and reflect on other matters...unless you’re a sporting director, of course.

Outside of the playing staff it’s very much all systems go straight away, with the summer bringing with it the opening of the transfer window and a chance to upgrade, replace or revamp certain sections of the squad for every club - and this year will be no different.

From Chelsea’s mid-season overhaul meaning a surplus of squad players to the usual host of names being out of contract, there will be lots of changes to keep track of across England’s top flight and beyond once the official registration periods begin.

As the EFL note, dates for transfer windows have to reflect “alignment with other European Leagues” as well as Fifa’s decree that transfer windows can be open “for a maximum of 112 days in any one season”.

And now fans know exactly when they can expect the unveilings to potentially begin at their clubs ahead of the 2023/24 season, with confirmation that the summer transfer window will open in the Premier League on Wednesday 14 June, with the final-day scramble for late additions seeing the window shut on Friday 1 September at 11pm.

Among the players rumoured to be on the move within the Premier League are Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, Crystal Palace winger Wilf Zaha, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, and Leicester attacker James Maddison - while the saga of the summer could be around West Ham and England central midfielder Declan Rice.

Liverpool have already confirmed the quartet of James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are departing, while the future of Man City star Ilkay Gundogan remains uncertain. Brighton will be hoping to hold onto a few of their excellent performers from this season, but Roberto De Zerbi has already acknowledged that Alexis Mac Allister is likely to leave.

Newcastle are sure to add more quality to their ranks after making the Champions League, while Manchester United’s spending power could depend in large part on the club takeover and who eventually completes a purchase.

Later in the campaign, the winter transfer window will open as usual on Monday 1 January, while that mid-season opportunity for additions will end on Thursday 1 February 2024 at 11pm.

Meanwhile, the EFL has also confirmed their opening and closing dates for the 2023/24 summer and winter transfer windows and in both cases they align with those of the Premier League, with the same day and time for closing.