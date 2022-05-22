What Premier League games are on TV today and what channels are they on?

The Premier League season is set to come to a close on Sunday with plenty to play for.

Manchester City are going for a fourth title in five years with Liverpool hoping for a slip up that will crown them as champions for a second time.

City host Aston Villa knowing a win will secure the league title regardless of what happens between Liverpool and Wolves at Anfield. Any slip-up, however, and the Reds can leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s side with victory.

The race for the top four is still alive with rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal battling for the final Champions League qualification place.

Spurs travel to Norwich knowing a win will secure fourth place while Arsenal - who host Everton at the Emirates - wait for any misstep.

At the other end of the table the final relegation spot is yet to be filled either.

Burnley’s destiny is in their hands when they host Newcastle - three points will secure their safety. However, if Leeds United, who travel to Brentford, can better their result on the day then it will be the Clarets who replace them in the bottom three.

Here’s what you can watch and where on Sunday:

Sky Sports Main Event: Manchester City vs Aston Villa (4pm kick-off)

Sky Sports Premier League: Liverpool vs Wolves (4pm)

Sky Sports Football: Brentford vs Leeds (4pm)

Highlights for all the games will be on Match of the Day on BBC One at 10.30pm.