Premier League fixtures and table — all matches by date and kick-off time

The 2020/21 Premier League season is nearing a close.

Manchester City are seemingly running away with the title, despite their spectacular winning streak being ended by rivals Manchester United. Meanwhile, defending champions remain on the periphery of the Champions League spots, despite a return to winning form before the international break.

Chelsea are into the top four and remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel, while West Ham continue to defy predictions and now have European football within their grasp. Jose Mourinho’s rejuvenated Tottenham, with Gareth Bale back and firing, also remain in the hunt.

At the other end of the table, Sheffield United and West Brom seem all but condemned to relegation. However, one almighty scrap is developing above them, with 18th placed Fulham closing the gap on Newcastle.

See the full table and remaining fixtures below:

Read more: Premier League reveals dates for 2021/22 season

Here is a full list of fixtures plus confirmed dates and kick-off times:

Saturday 3 April

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion (12:30pm)

Leeds United v Sheffield United (3pm)

Leicester City v Manchester City (5:30pm)

Aston Villa v Fulham (8pm)

Sunday 4 April

Southampton v Burnley (12pm)

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (2:05pm)

Arsenal v Liverpool (4:30pm)

Manchester United v Brighton (7:30pm)

Monday 5 April

Everton v Crystal Palace (6pm)

Wolverhampton v West Ham United (8:15pm)

Friday 9 April

Fulham v Wolverhampton (8pm)

Saturday 10 April

Manchester City v Leeds United (12:30pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Sunday 11 April

Burnley v Newcastle United (12pm)

West Ham United v Leicester City (2:05pm)

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (4:30pm)

Sheffield United v Arsenal (7pm)

Monday 12 April

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (6pm)

Brighton v Everton (8:15pm)

Friday 16 April

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm)

Saturday 17 April

Newcastle United v West Ham United (12:30pm)

Wolverhampton v Sheffield United (3pm)

Sunday 18 April

Arsenal v Fulham (1:30pm)

Manchester United v Burnley (4pm)

Monday 19 April

Leeds United v Liverpool (8pm)

Tuesday 20 April

Chelsea v Brighton (8pm)

Wednesday 21 April

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton (6pm)

Aston Villa v Manchester City (8:15pm)

Thursday 22 April

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion (8pm)

Friday 23 April

Arsenal v Everton (8pm)

Saturday 24 April

Liverpool v Newcastle United (12:30pm)

West Ham United v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Sheffield United v Brighton (8pm)

Sunday 25 April

Wolverhampton v Burnley (12pm)

Leeds United v Manchester United (2pm)

Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion (7pm)

Leicester City v Crystal Palace (8pm)

1 May (TBC)

Brighton v Leeds United

Burnley v West Ham United

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton

8 May (TBC)

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton v Brighton

11 May (TBC)

Brighton v West Ham United

Burnley v Leeds United

Everton v Sheffield United

Manchester United v Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

12 May (TBC)

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Southampton v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

15 May (TBC)

Brighton v Manchester City

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v Fulham

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

23 May (TBC)

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Everton

Sheffield United v Burnley

West Ham United v Southampton

Wolverhampton v Manchester United