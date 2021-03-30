Premier League fixtures and table — all matches by date and kick-off time
Every Premier League fixture for the 2020/21 season plus confirmed kick-off times
The 2020/21 Premier League season is nearing a close.
Manchester City are seemingly running away with the title, despite their spectacular winning streak being ended by rivals Manchester United. Meanwhile, defending champions remain on the periphery of the Champions League spots, despite a return to winning form before the international break.
Chelsea are into the top four and remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel, while West Ham continue to defy predictions and now have European football within their grasp. Jose Mourinho’s rejuvenated Tottenham, with Gareth Bale back and firing, also remain in the hunt.
At the other end of the table, Sheffield United and West Brom seem all but condemned to relegation. However, one almighty scrap is developing above them, with 18th placed Fulham closing the gap on Newcastle.
See the full table and remaining fixtures below:
Here is a full list of fixtures plus confirmed dates and kick-off times:
Saturday 3 April
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion (12:30pm)
Leeds United v Sheffield United (3pm)
Leicester City v Manchester City (5:30pm)
Aston Villa v Fulham (8pm)
Sunday 4 April
Southampton v Burnley (12pm)
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (2:05pm)
Arsenal v Liverpool (4:30pm)
Manchester United v Brighton (7:30pm)
Monday 5 April
Everton v Crystal Palace (6pm)
Wolverhampton v West Ham United (8:15pm)
Friday 9 April
Fulham v Wolverhampton (8pm)
Saturday 10 April
Manchester City v Leeds United (12:30pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (5:30pm)
Sunday 11 April
Burnley v Newcastle United (12pm)
West Ham United v Leicester City (2:05pm)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (4:30pm)
Sheffield United v Arsenal (7pm)
Monday 12 April
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (6pm)
Brighton v Everton (8:15pm)
Friday 16 April
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (8pm)
Saturday 17 April
Newcastle United v West Ham United (12:30pm)
Wolverhampton v Sheffield United (3pm)
Sunday 18 April
Arsenal v Fulham (1:30pm)
Manchester United v Burnley (4pm)
Monday 19 April
Leeds United v Liverpool (8pm)
Tuesday 20 April
Chelsea v Brighton (8pm)
Wednesday 21 April
Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton (6pm)
Aston Villa v Manchester City (8:15pm)
Thursday 22 April
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion (8pm)
Friday 23 April
Arsenal v Everton (8pm)
Saturday 24 April
Liverpool v Newcastle United (12:30pm)
West Ham United v Chelsea (5:30pm)
Sheffield United v Brighton (8pm)
Sunday 25 April
Wolverhampton v Burnley (12pm)
Leeds United v Manchester United (2pm)
Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion (7pm)
Leicester City v Crystal Palace (8pm)
1 May (TBC)
Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham United
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton
8 May (TBC)
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Everton
Wolverhampton v Brighton
11 May (TBC)
Brighton v West Ham United
Burnley v Leeds United
Everton v Sheffield United
Manchester United v Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
12 May (TBC)
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Southampton v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
15 May (TBC)
Brighton v Manchester City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United
23 May (TBC)
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham United v Southampton
Wolverhampton v Manchester United
