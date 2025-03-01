Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Preston North End vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Saturday 01 March 2025 10:15 GMT
A general view of Deepdale
A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Burnley in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Preston North End vs Burnley

Match ends, Preston North End 3, Burnley 0.

1 March 2025 14:06

Preston North End vs Burnley

Second Half ends, Preston North End 3, Burnley 0.

1 March 2025 14:04

Preston North End vs Burnley

Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.

1 March 2025 14:03

Preston North End vs Burnley

Joe Worrall (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 March 2025 14:03

Preston North End vs Burnley

Joe Worrall (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 March 2025 14:02

Preston North End vs Burnley

Oliver Sonne (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 March 2025 14:02

Preston North End vs Burnley

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

1 March 2025 14:01

Preston North End vs Burnley

Foul by Josh Laurent (Burnley).

1 March 2025 13:59

Preston North End vs Burnley

Substitution, Preston North End. Sam Greenwood replaces Ryan Ledson.

1 March 2025 13:56

Preston North End vs Burnley

Substitution, Preston North End. Ched Evans replaces Milutin Osmajic.

1 March 2025 13:56

