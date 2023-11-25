Preston North End vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Deepdale
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Cardiff City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Delay in match because of an injury Manolis Siopis (Cardiff City).
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Foul by Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End).
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Robert Brady (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Ched Evans (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Jamilu Collins (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Attempt blocked. Ched Evans (Preston North End) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kian Best with a cross.
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jamilu Collins.
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Manolis Siopis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies