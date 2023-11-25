Jump to content

Liveupdated1700926623

Preston North End vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 14:00
A general view of Deepdale
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700926578

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 November 2023 15:36
1700926503

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Delay in match because of an injury Manolis Siopis (Cardiff City).

25 November 2023 15:35
1700926441

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Foul by Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End).

25 November 2023 15:34
1700926397

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Robert Brady (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.

25 November 2023 15:33
1700926391

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Ched Evans (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25 November 2023 15:33
1700926355

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Jamilu Collins (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

25 November 2023 15:32
1700926257

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).

25 November 2023 15:30
1700926152

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Attempt blocked. Ched Evans (Preston North End) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kian Best with a cross.

25 November 2023 15:29
1700926103

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jamilu Collins.

25 November 2023 15:28
1700926044

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Manolis Siopis.

25 November 2023 15:27

