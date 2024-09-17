Preston North End vs Fulham LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Deepdale
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Fulham in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Match ends, Preston North End 1(16), Fulham 1(15).
Penalty Shootout ends, Preston North End 1(16), Fulham 1(15).
Goal! Preston North End 1(16), Fulham 1(15). Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed. Timothy Castagne (Fulham) right footed shot is high and wide to the left.
Goal! Preston North End 1(15), Fulham 1(15). Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Preston North End 1(14), Fulham 1(15). Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Preston North End 1(14), Fulham 1(14). Ali McCann (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal! Preston North End 1(13), Fulham 1(14). Alex Iwobi (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Preston North End 1(13), Fulham 1(13). Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Preston North End 1(12), Fulham 1(13). Sander Berge (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
