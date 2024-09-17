Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726607465

Preston North End vs Fulham LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Tuesday 17 September 2024 17:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Fulham in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726607394

Preston North End vs Fulham

Match ends, Preston North End 1(16), Fulham 1(15).

17 September 2024 22:09
1726607350

Preston North End vs Fulham

Penalty Shootout ends, Preston North End 1(16), Fulham 1(15).

17 September 2024 22:09
1726607338

Preston North End vs Fulham

Goal! Preston North End 1(16), Fulham 1(15). Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 22:08
1726607300

Preston North End vs Fulham

Penalty missed. Timothy Castagne (Fulham) right footed shot is high and wide to the left.

17 September 2024 22:08
1726607258

Preston North End vs Fulham

Goal! Preston North End 1(15), Fulham 1(15). Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 22:07
1726607219

Preston North End vs Fulham

Goal! Preston North End 1(14), Fulham 1(15). Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

17 September 2024 22:06
1726607175

Preston North End vs Fulham

Goal! Preston North End 1(14), Fulham 1(14). Ali McCann (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

17 September 2024 22:06
1726607135

Preston North End vs Fulham

Goal! Preston North End 1(13), Fulham 1(14). Alex Iwobi (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 22:05
1726607096

Preston North End vs Fulham

Goal! Preston North End 1(13), Fulham 1(13). Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 22:04
1726607056

Preston North End vs Fulham

Goal! Preston North End 1(12), Fulham 1(13). Sander Berge (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

17 September 2024 22:04

