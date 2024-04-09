Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1712695207

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Tuesday 09 April 2024 18:45
Comments
A general view of Deepdale
A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712695173

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Match ends, Preston North End 4, Huddersfield Town 1.

9 April 2024 21:39
1712695164

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Second Half ends, Preston North End 4, Huddersfield Town 1.

9 April 2024 21:39
1712695049

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Hand ball by Layton Stewart (Preston North End).

9 April 2024 21:37
1712694948

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Noah Mawene.

9 April 2024 21:35
1712694930

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Substitution, Preston North End. Noah Mawene replaces Duane Holmes.

9 April 2024 21:35
1712694909

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Substitution, Preston North End. Layton Stewart replaces Will Keane.

9 April 2024 21:35
1712694888

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen (Preston North End).

9 April 2024 21:34
1712694804

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Goal! Preston North End 4, Huddersfield Town 1. Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

9 April 2024 21:33
1712694554

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Goal! Preston North End 3, Huddersfield Town 1. Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan Browne with a through ball following a fast break.

9 April 2024 21:29
1712694518

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Bojan Radulovic replaces Ben Wiles.

9 April 2024 21:28

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in