Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Deepdale
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Match ends, Preston North End 4, Huddersfield Town 1.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Second Half ends, Preston North End 4, Huddersfield Town 1.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Hand ball by Layton Stewart (Preston North End).
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Noah Mawene.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Substitution, Preston North End. Noah Mawene replaces Duane Holmes.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Substitution, Preston North End. Layton Stewart replaces Will Keane.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Foul by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen (Preston North End).
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Goal! Preston North End 4, Huddersfield Town 1. Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Goal! Preston North End 3, Huddersfield Town 1. Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan Browne with a through ball following a fast break.
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Bojan Radulovic replaces Ben Wiles.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies